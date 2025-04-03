Professionals’ Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. announces changes to the sub-management of FDP Global Fixed Income Portfolio

MONTREAL, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professionals’ Financial - Mutual Funds Inc. (“FDP”), the investment fund manager and portfolio adviser of FDP Global Fixed Income Portfolio (the “Fund”), announces that Amundi Canada Inc. (“Amundi Canada”), one of the portfolio sub-advisers of the Fund, which delegated the entirety of its management to Amundi Asset Management U.S., Inc. (“Amundi US”), from now on delegates its management of part of the assets of the Fund to Victory Capital Management Inc. (“Victory”). Mr. Kenneth J. Monaghan, which was individual principally responsible for the investment advisory services provided by Amundi US to the Fund, is the individual principally responsible for the investment advisory services provided by Victory to the Fund.

The Fund’s assets are managed in part by portfolio sub-advisers Manulife Asset Management (US) LLC, Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited, Manulife Asset Management (Europe) Limited and Amundi Canada, which delegates the entirety of its management of the assets of the Fund to Victory, whereas FDP continues to ensure internally the management of the remainder of the Fund’s assets, as portfolio adviser of the Fund.

About Professionals’ Financial

Professionals’ Financial offers private management products and services, financial planning solutions, as well as a complete range of mutual funds. Established in 1978 by and for professionals, Professionals’ Financial is committed to keeping its management fees among the lowest in the Canadian market. It is affiliated with the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec, the Association des chirurgiens-dentistes du Québec, the Corporation de service de la Chambre des notaires, the Association des architectes en pratique privée du Québec and the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires. Thanks to this affiliation, Professionals’ Financial is uniquely positioned in terms of impartiality, representation of its clients' interests and market performance.

Visit the Professionals’ Financial website at: www.fprofessionnels.com/en .

