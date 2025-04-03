Alaris Equity Partners Announces Timing of 2025 Q1 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday, May 8, 2025. Alaris management will host a conference call at 9 am MT (11 am ET) the following day, Friday, May 9, 2025 to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Trust.

Participants must register for the call using this link: Pre-registration to Q1 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call). Participants can access the webcast here: Q1 webcast . A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months. Participants can also find the link on our website, stored under the “Investors” section - “Presentations and Events”, at www.alarisequitypartners.com .

About Alaris

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, invests in a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") primarily through structured equity. The primary goal of our structured equity investments is to deliver stable and predictable returns to our unitholders through both cash distributions and capital appreciation. This strategy is enhanced by common equity positions, which allow us to generate returns in alignment with the founders of our Private Company Partners.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

P: (403) 260-1457

ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6

www.alarisequitypartners.com