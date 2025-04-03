KLÉPIERRE: MODALITIES OF AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

REGULATED RELEASE

MODALITIES

OF AVAILABILITY

OR CONSULTATION OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING1

Paris – April 3, 2025

The shareholders of Klépierre (the “Company”) are invited to attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on:

Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 9.00a.m. (CET)

at the Pavillon Cambon Capucines – 46, rue Cambon – 75001 Paris – France

The notice of meeting, containing the text of the draft resolutions as well as the explanations on how to participate in and vote at the meeting, was published on March 19, 2025, in the French legal gazette (BALO, notice no.34).

The convening notice, presenting the agenda and useful information on the conditions for the organization of the meeting and how to take part in it, will be published in the French legal gazette (BALO) and a French legal announcement journal within the legal and regulatory timeframes.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document of Klépierre, filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on March 19, 2025, is available on Klépierre’s website: https://www.klepierre.com/en/finance/accueil.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting are made available to shareholders and may be consulted or communicated in accordance with the applicable law and regulations.

AVAILABLE FOR CONSULTATION AND DOWNLOAD ON KLÉPIERRE’S WEBSITE

The documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) are available and can be viewed and downloaded from the Klépierre’s website (www.klepierre.com/en, section "Finance/General Meeting 2025").

Shareholders are invited to keep up to date by regularly visiting the General Meeting section.

AVAILABLE AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE

From the date of convening the General Meeting and at least during the fifteen-calendar-day period preceding the date of the meeting, all shareholders may consult, at the company’s registered office (26, boulevard des Capucines – 75009 Paris – France), the documents and information provided for by the applicable law and regulations.

COMMUNICATION OF DOCUMENTS ON REQUEST

Up to and including the fifth calendar day before the General Meeting, any shareholder holding registered shares, or bearer shares with a registration certificate in bearer share accounts kept by the authorized intermediary as referred to in Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), may request that the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) be sent to them. This information may be sent by e-mail under the conditions mentioned in Article R. 225-63 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), to the e-mail address indicated by the shareholder, or to their postal address.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and financial communication

+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Hugo Martins, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com

Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager

+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Communication

+33 (0)1 40 67 55 16 – helene.salmon@klepierre.com









Wandrille Clermontel, Taddeo

+33 (0)6 33 05 48 50 – teamklepierre@taddeo.fr

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €20.2 billion at December 31, 2024, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 700 millions of visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

1 In accordance with the provisions of Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), i.e., during an uninterrupted period starting no later than the 21st day before the General Meeting.

Attachment