EXP elevates Normand Landry to Vice President of Business Development for the Canadian Federal Sector

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, announces the promotion of Normand Landry, P.Eng., to Vice President of Business Development for the Canadian Federal Sector.

With more than 30 years of experience in consulting, Normand brings a wealth of knowledge in civil and structural engineering, design, project management, proposals and construction for bridges and buildings. He has contributed to successful projects throughout Canada, including Mackintosh Depot in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Eureka Bridge in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Fort Wellington National Historic Site Rehabilitation in Prescott, Ontario and the Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV III) Facility at CFB Valcartier, Quebec. Most recently, Normand served as EXP’s Practice Manager - Buildings and Industry - Engineering Nova Scotia, with a primary emphasis on developing a Mechanical, Electrical and Structural Team to align with the strategic direction for federal and provincial pursuits throughout Eastern Canada.

With a growing portfolio across Canada, Normand’s extensive background and elevated role will be instrumental in collaborating across EXP’s sectors to identify key governmental opportunities and promote EXP’s expansive services to federal agencies.

“Normand’s understanding of the federal sector, as well as his collaborative nature is essential to advancing EXP’s presence in the Canadian Federal market. In this elevated position, he will leverage EXP’s unified approach to projects and emphasize multidisciplinary expertise and cross-sector capabilities,” said EXP’s Senior Vice President, Regional Manager - Eastern Canada Richard Smith, P.Eng., MBA.

Normand holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of New Brunswick, Fredericton. He is a registered Professional Engineer in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario. He also serves on the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies of Nova Scotia (ACEC-NS) – Provincial Committee.

Learn about EXP.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments.

Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then, we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

Media Contact

Nadia Abou-El-Seoud

EXP | Vice President, Communications

Nadia.Abou@exp.com

t: 1.630.936.8207

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59f8d675-ca48-453b-a30b-6761162b35c9

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.