Lectra: Special Meeting of Shareholders owning shares with double voting rights and Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 25, 2025 – Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents

Special Meeting of Shareholders owning shares with double voting rights

and Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 25, 2025 –

Conditions of availability of the preparatory documents

Paris, April 3, 2025 – Shareholders of Lectra are invited to participate in:

the Special Meeting of Shareholders owning shares with double voting rights which will be held on Friday April 25, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (CET) (only registered shareholders owning shares with double voting rights are called to participate);





the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting which will be held on Friday April 25, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. (CET) (all the shareholders are called to participate).





Both Meetings will take place at the Company’s head office situated at 16-18 rue Chalgrin, 75016 Paris.

The Special Meeting and the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcasted live in full, and a webcast replay will be available afterwards, via the following links (also available on the Lectra website, on the webpage dedicated to each Meeting):

The notice of meeting (avis de reunion valant avis de convocation), which was published for each Meeting in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated March 19, 2025, bulletin n°34, includes the agenda, the draft resolutions submitted to the Meeting and the conditions for participation and exercise of voting rights.

All the documents relating to the Meetings, as referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, are available online and can be downloaded directly on the Lectra website:

The documents and information relating to both Meetings are also available to shareholders at Lectra’s head office or may be received by letter post through a simple and free request addressed to Lectra, Investor Relations, 16-18 rue Chalgrin, 75016 Paris or at ag2025@lectra.com, under the conditions provided by current legal and regulatory provisions.





About Lectra

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.

The Group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The Group is proud to state that its 3,000 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.

Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 527 million euros in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext, where it is included in the following indices: CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150.

For more information, visit lectra.com.





