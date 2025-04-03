Redwood Living, Inc. expands across Omaha with two new apartment neighborhoods

Independence, Ohio, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., is adding 269 apartments in two new neighborhoods in the Omaha area, building on its existing presence.

“We are thrilled to expand the Redwood portfolio in Omaha and offer even more residents a unique and remarkable rental experience,” said Taylor Haley, VP of Property Operations at Redwood. “It is our goal to continue offering a needed housing solution in the area. We are confident that the growing populations within these communities will embrace Redwood’s single-story approach to apartment living and appreciate all the personalized ways we help make rental life feel more like a true home.”



Redwood’s two new neighborhoods include:

Redwood Omaha Wenninghoff Road



Location: 7001 N 85th Plaza

This neighborhood is located at the northeast corner of Wenninghoff Road and Sorensen Parkway intersection, across the street from Wenninghoff’s Farmer’s Market and just down the street from Somerset Park.

Number of apartments: 158

Number of floor plans: 3

Square footage range: 1,294-1,381

Monthly rent: $1,899-$2,049

Timing: The first residents are expected to move in this May.

Leasing: Residents can begin the leasing process online .



Redwood Bennington



Location: 16925 Jardine Plaza

Ideally situated at the southeast corner of 168th and State Street, Redwood Bennington is located within a growing community and is within close proximity to Prairie View Lake and Recreation Area.

Number of apartments: 111

Number of floor plans: 3

Square footage range: 1,294-1,381

Monthly rent: $1,999-$2,399

Timing: The first residents are expected to move in this summer.

Leasing: Residents can begin the leasing process online .



Unlike traditional apartment complexes, Redwood’s signature design feels more like a single-family home thanks to the single-story floor plans, attached garages and private entrances with dedicated street addresses. Every Redwood apartment home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a two-car attached garage complete with ample storage.

Additional advantages that come with living in a Redwood apartment include spacious eat-in kitchens with large pantries, open floor plans, large closets, washer and dryer hookups, full-size appliances, vaulted ceilings, bonus living space, personal patios and pet-friendly accommodations, among others.

Redwood’s award-winning reputation in Omaha

The company’s first Omaha-area neighborhood, Redwood Bellevue South 25th Street, was recently named the 2025 Multifamily Development of the Year CoStar Impact Award winner in the Omaha market. This neighborhood was chosen as winner in this category for overcoming rising construction costs, supply-chain delays and labor shortages, while addressing a critical need for housing and contributing to local economic growth in Bellevue, Nebraska. Redwood Bellevue South 25th Street features 131 single-story apartment homes ranging in size from 1,294-1,620 square feet. The neighborhood welcomed its first residents last spring.

Since 1991, Redwood has been reinventing the traditional apartment rental experience. The company has developed 20,000 single-story apartment homes and manages 150+ neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.





About Redwood

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

