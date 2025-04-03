FLNC INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Fluence Energy, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit – captioned Abramov v. Fluence Energy, Inc., No. 25-cv-00444 (E.D. Va.) – seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) common stock and charges Fluence Energy and certain of Fluence Energy’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-fluence-energy-inc-class-action-lawsuit-flnc.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than Monday, May 12, 2025.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Fluence Energy provides energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage applications.

The Fluence Energy class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fluence Energy’s relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG and The AES Corporation, was poised to decline; (ii) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG’s U.S. affiliate, had accused Fluence Energy of engineering failures and fraud; and (iii) Fluence Energy’s margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens AG and The AES Corporation were moving to divest.

The Fluence Energy class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 22, 2024, Blue Orca Capital issued a report revealing that Fluence Energy failed to disclose that Siemens Energy had filed a lawsuit accusing Fluence Energy of misrepresentations, breach of contract, and fraud. On this news, the price of Fluence Energy common stock fell more than 13%, according to the complaint.

Then, on February 10, 2025, the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit alleges that Fluence Energy announced its financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025, reporting a net loss of $57 million, compared to a loss of $25.6 million for the same period in the prior year, with revenues falling 49% year-over-year, and lowering revenue guidance to a range of $3.1 billion to $3.7 billion, from its prior outlook of $3.6 billion to $4.4 billion. On this news, the price of Fluence Energy common stock fell more than 46%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Fluence Energy common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Fluence Energy class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

info@rgrdlaw.com