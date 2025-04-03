Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Home at Hidden Ridge Community in El Dorado Hills, California

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to own a new home at its Sacramento-area neighborhood, Hidden Ridge, an exclusive, gated community in El Dorado Hills, California. Only a few homes remain available for sale in the community.

Located in the picturesque El Dorado Hills, Hidden Ridge offers a varied streetscape showcasing Toll Brothers’ distinctive architecture. Homes in the community range in size from 3,000 to 4,000+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Floor plans feature spacious open-concept designs with first-floor ceilings soaring up to 20 feet. Elevated features include fireplaces in the great rooms, grand luxury outdoor living spaces, and expansive kitchens with oversized islands and casual dining areas perfect for entertaining. The dynamic structural options allow home buyers to create a space that fits their lifestyle with home offices, multigenerational living suites, flex spaces, outdoor fireplaces, additional bedrooms, and multi-panel sliding doors available. The final homes available for sale are priced from $1,004,995.





Customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. One move-in ready home with Designer Appointed Features is also available in the community, allowing home shoppers the opportunity to move into their new dream home right away.

“We are excited to offer this final opportunity for our customers to own a luxury home in our beautiful Hidden Ridge community,” said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. “Our stunning move-in ready home, now available for sale, offers a unique opportunity and unmatched luxury lifestyle.”

Residents of Hidden Ridge will enjoy top-rated public and private schools and an abundance of local public parks, trails, sports parks, skate parks, water parks, and more. The community is located within the Rescue Union Elementary School District for elementary and middle schools and the El Dorado Union High School District. Convenient to high-end dining and shopping, Hidden Ridge is located near the downtown Folsom Historic District. Recreational opportunities at Folsom Lake, Folsom Point State Park, Sacramento State Aquatic Center, and Folsom’s Andy Morin Sports Complex are also nearby.

The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model homes are open for tours at 7044 Grand Teton Drive in El Dorado Hills. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/SAC or call 844-849-5263.

