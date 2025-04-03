Toll Brothers at Nolte Farms Community Now Open in Seguin, Texas

SEGUIN, Texas, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of Toll Brothers at Nolte Farms , a new community of luxury single-family homes in the charming town of Seguin near San Antonio, Texas. The Toll Brothers Sales Center, professionally designed model home, and quick move-in homes are available for tours at 916 Nolte Bend in Seguin.

Toll Brothers at Nolte Farms offers a selection of elegant home designs ranging from 1,913 to 3,116+ square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2 to 4.5 bathrooms, covered patios, and versatile lofts.





“We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at Nolte Farms to the Seguin community,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. “This new community offers a perfect blend of comfort, tranquility, and convenience, with luxury homes nestled near the banks of the Guadalupe River and easy access to major highways.”

Toll Brothers customers can personalize their home with a variety of options to reflect their individual style and needs or select one of the available quick move-in or move-in ready homes in the community. Quick move-in homes by Toll Brothers are already under construction, reducing the time it takes home shoppers to move into their beautiful new home. A limited number of these homes are move-in-ready with Designer Appointed Features that have been hand-selected by a professional Design Consultant.

“In addition to being able to move in sooner, home shoppers who choose a quick move-in home have the opportunity to step inside and experience the home site, floor plan, and views first-hand,” added Foran.

Residents of Toll Brothers at Nolte Farms will enjoy convenient access to a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities on the Guadalupe River or at one of the many nearby parks. The community is also located near exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment options in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Gruene, and San Marcos. Major commuter routes such as Interstate 10 East, U.S. Route 90, Texas State Highway 46, and Texas State Highway 123 are also easily accessible.

Homes within Toll Brothers at Nolte Farms are priced from the mid-$300,000s. For more information, home shoppers are invited to call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothersatNolteFarms.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

