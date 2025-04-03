Local Citizens Launch “Save Reno PC” SPAC and Website to Oppose Disincorporation of the City of Reno, TX

Azle, Texas, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Reno, TX — A group of concerned Reno residents has officially launched Save Reno PC, a Specific-Purpose Political Action Committee (SPAC) dedicated to opposing the disincorporation of the City of Reno. With the May 3 election quickly approaching, the group is urging citizens to vote against disincorporation and has launched an information hub at https://saverenopc.com to help voters make an informed decision.

The new website outlines the significant risks associated with dissolving the city, including the loss of zoning protections, slower emergency response times, and increased costs for water, trash, and insurance—without the guarantee of meaningful tax savings. Visitors to the site can explore detailed facts on issues like water, roads, public safety, and fire protection. The campaign is clear in its message: disincorporation won't fix Reno's challenges—it will make them worse.

"We created Save Reno PC because the stakes are too high," said a committee spokesperson Jordan Fowler. "Disincorporation doesn't solve our problems—it silences our voice. We want the people of Reno to have the facts, and to know that there is a plan to move our city forward."

The group highlights six key areas that would be severely impacted by disincorporation:

Water: Private companies answer to investors, not residents. Disincorporation would shift control of Reno's water system to a trustee, with no guarantee of affordability or accountability. Private water systems cost more and lack access to public grants. With the city's final financial audit wrapping in May 2025, Reno is poised to regain access to forgivable loans and infrastructure grants to modernize its water system without raising rates.

Roads: Parker County road officials stated in a Town Hall Meeting on March 24, 2024 it does not have the manpower to take over Reno's roads. Citizens can expect delay repairs for several years. Current repairs, resurfacing projects, and long-term planning efforts would be delayed or eliminated altogether.

Zoning: By law, Texas counties cannot implement zoning laws other than subdivision guidelines. Without Reno's local zoning protections, residents could see RV parks, unpermitted structures, four-plexes, industrial developments, or even sexually oriented businesses built next door—with no legal recourse.

Fire Protection: Disincorporation eliminates Reno's voice in choosing between keeping the Briar-Reno Fire Department or joining Parker County's Emergency Services District 1 (ESD1). During the transition, there is no legal guarantee of coverage. Parker County has no fire code protections, increasing residents' risks of fires and fire fatalities.

Police: Reno's police department currently offers faster response times and community-based patrols. Under county control, coverage would shrink dramatically, with deputies stretched across over 900 square miles—leading to less visibility and higher crime risk.

Finances & Taxes: Disincorporation doesn't mean instant tax relief. Residents would still pay city taxes until debts are paid—but without any city services. Once taxes phase out, higher utility and trash costs plus lower property values would quickly offset any perceived savings.

Contrary to claims made by disincorporation supporters, Reno is not without a future. Save Reno PC emphasizes that the city has already made substantial progress.

The final financial audit will be completed by May 2025, unlocking access to grants and forgivable loans.

In addition, there are five more payments on a substantial loan a previous administration took out against citizen's wishes. This freed money can go towards additional infrastructure improvements.

Reno is currently reviewing applicants for a qualified City Manager, who will bring professional expertise to budgeting, infrastructure planning, and growth management. This hire will be made rapidly after the May 3 vote.

Road and water improvements are already underway, with short-term repairs and long-term maintenance plans in motion.

A majority of new tax revenue has been earmarked for infrastructure improvements, ensuring residents see direct benefit.

Save Reno PC is entirely citizen-led and funded. The website offers multiple ways to support the campaign.

Reno residents can donate on the official website to help fund signs, mailers, and voter education efforts. They can also volunteer to assist with canvassing, events, and social outreach.



On the May 3 ballot, there is also a measure to decrease city taxes. The group also reminds voters that they can vote against disincorporation while still voting for a lower tax rate. The city can continue to operate even with a reduced rate—but it cannot function at all if dissolved.

"We're not just a group fighting to save a city—we're fighting to save our say in how we live," said Save Reno PC chairman Jordan Fowler. "Voting to keep Reno isn't about politics. It's about protecting our roads, our water, our homes, and our future."





Early voting runs April 22–29. Election Day is Saturday, May 3. To learn more visit https://saverenopc.com.

Save Reno PC
Jordan Fowler
(817) 203-4837
info@saverenopc.com



Save Reno PC

Jordan Fowler

(817) 203-4837

info@saverenopc.com

Save Reno PC

1320 Arvel Circle

Azle 76020