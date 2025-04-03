Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Oracle Health Data Exposure

PITTSBURGH, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oracle Health (“Oracle”) recently notified some of its customers of a cybersecurity incident, which impacted sensitive health information. Reportedly, hackers broke into Oracle’s computer systems and stole patient data in an attempt to extort multiple medical providers in the US.1 The number of health-care providers and the number of individuals impacted is unknown at this time.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Oracle related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Oracle, or believe you have been impacted by this breach, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

