XRP News: BlocScale Surpasses Soft Cap With 13,000 XRP Raised, As Investors Rush Into $BLOC Seed Sale

LIJA, Malta, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP ecosystem just witnessed a defining moment in its evolution as BlocScale, the first native launchpad on the XRP Ledger, announced the successful completion of its soft cap, securing 13,000 XRP in its ongoing $BLOC Token Seed Sale . With investors from across the XRP and broader crypto community rallying behind the platform, BlocScale is now firmly on track to become a cornerstone of decentralized fundraising and real-world asset tokenization on XRP Ledger.





This milestone not only marks a strong vote of confidence in BlocScale’s long-term vision but also places it in the spotlight as one of XRP’s most promising early-stage projects in 2025.

Investors Are Catching On—Fast

While the broader market continues to search for meaningful utility and innovation, BlocScale has quietly been building a launchpad infrastructure that aligns perfectly with XRP’s strengths—low fees, lightning-fast transactions, and a built-in decentralized exchange. Now that the seed round has crossed the 13,000 XRP mark, early adopters are racing to get in before the hard cap of 50,000 XRP is reached.

Why the urgency? Because BlocScale isn’t another theoretical idea. it’s already live and delivering. A Launchpad With Real Traction

BlocScale Launchpad Has Already:

Sold out its private sale round.

Kicked off the $BLOC seed sale , giving early investors an opportunity to be part of the platform’s foundation at an attractive rate.

These milestones demonstrate that BlocScale isn’t just building hype—it’s executing.

The Power of Real-World Asset Tokenization

One of BlocScale’s most powerful value propositions lies in its ability to onboard real-world businesses to the XRP Ledger. With the rise of RWA (Real World Asset) tokenization as one of the most talked-about narratives in crypto, BlocScale is positioned to:

Enable real estate projects to fractionalize ownership.

Help startups tokenize equity or revenue shares.

Open the door for global capital to flow into assets traditionally limited by geography or liquidity.



By launching these use cases on XRPL, BlocScale adds a layer of real-world application that the XRP community has long awaited.

$BLOC Token Seed Sale Details

With momentum building, BlocScale is urging investors not to miss this pivotal opportunity to join its growing ecosystem.

$BLOC Seed Sale Key Info:

Total Allocation: 10,000,000 BLOC

Soft Cap: 10,000 XRP (13,000 XRP already raised)

Hard Cap: 50,000 XRP

Price: 1 XRP = 50 $BLOC

Min Buy: 200 XRP

Max Buy: 20,000 XRP

What Blocscale Launchpad Means for XRP

BlocScale’s success in hitting its soft cap signifies a crucial inflection point for the XRP Ledger. For too long, XRPL lacked a launchpad that could onboard startups and facilitate capital formation. BlocScale is filling that gap, attracting investors, creators, and businesses to the network—and doing so with results to back it up.

Final Thoughts

As market sentiment turns bullish and XRP continues gaining regulatory clarity, platforms like BlocScale are emerging as key players in the next wave of blockchain innovation. With $BLOC token already in high demand and new projects lining up to launch, the window of opportunity for early investors is rapidly narrowing.

