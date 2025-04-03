AdUX - Annual Results 2024

2024 ANNUAL RESULTS

Paris, April 3rd, 2025, 6:00pm – AdUX group, a specialist in digital advertising and user experience (Code ISIN FR0012821890 - ADUX) released its results of the financial year 2024.

Positive and growing EBITDA in 2024

In M€

 FY 2024

FY 2023

Var. %

 
Group







Revenue24,6 22,1+11%
Gross margin10,510,4+1%
EBITDA (1)4,33,6+18%
Operating profit3,12,5+25%
Net income3,72,3+64%

Consolidated revenue for the 2024 financial year amounts to 24.6 million Euros compared to 22.1 million Euros in 2023 (+11%).

The growth is mainly due to continuing commercial success in France representing an increasingly significant share in the volume of activity. Once again, this strong performance in France compensates for the declining performance of other regions, allowing the group to grow revenue.

The gross margin remains stable at 10.5 million Euros (+1%) which, with good cost control, generated a positive and growing EBITDA (+18%) compared to the same period in 2023. EBITDA improved to 4.3 million Euros compared to 3.6 million Euros in 2023.

Operating profit is 3.1 million Euros, compared with 2.5 million Euros in 2023 (+25%). This increase is in line with EBITDA growth. Net income is 3.7 million Euros, compared with 2.3 million Euros in 2023 (+64%), following the recognition of deferred tax assets on tax losses carry forward for 1.0 million Euros in 2024.

Analysis of the income statement

The gross margin for the year reached 10.5 million Euros, which results in a relatively stable gross profit (+1%) compared to the 2023 financial year.

External purchasing costs remained stable compared to 2023. They amounted to 3.1 million Euros as of 31st of December 2024.

Personnel costs were 3.0 million Euros, decreasing by 0.5 million Euros compared to 2023.

EBITDA is positive and was 4.3 million Euros, increasing by 0.7 million Euros compared to 2023.

Depreciation and amortization are stable and amounted to -1.2 million Euros, which contributed to a current operating profit of 3.1 million Euros vs. 2.5 million Euros in 2023.

After including the financial result and tax charges, the net income including Group share amounts to 3.7 million Euros vs. 2.3 million Euros in 2023 (+64%), following the recognition of deferred tax assets on tax losses carry forward for 1.0 million Euros in 2024.

In M€20242023Var.Var %
Sales 24,622,12,511%
Charges  invoiced by the media -14,2-11,8-2,420%
Gross profit 10,510,40,11%
Purchases -3,1-3,20,0-1%
Payroll charges-3,0-3,50,5-14%
EBITDA4,33,60,718%
Depreciation and amortization -1,2-1,20,04%
Current operating profit3,12,50,625%
Other non-current income and charges 0,00,00,0#DIV/0!
Operating profit 3,12,50,625%
Cost of indebtedness-0,3-0,2-0,293%
Other financial income and charges 0,00,00,0-16%
Earning of the consolidated companies 2,82,30,520%
Share in the earnings of the companies treated on an equity basis 0,00,00,0 
Earnings before tax2,82,30,419%
Income Tax 0,9-0,11,0-1448%
Net income3,72,31,464%
Including minority interests 0,00,00,0140%
Including Group share 3,72,31,564%

Events & Perspectives

In 2024, the Group successfully maintained a stable level of profitability thanks to rigorous cost management and a thoughtful adaptation of its commercial strategy.

Faced with a challenging economic environment, the Group implemented a prudent strategy to preserve its financial performance.

For 2025, the Group intends to maintain this trend while intensifying its initiatives to address local issues. It maintains its strategy, which is primarily based on its performance-based solutions and point-of-sale traffic generation.

In an economic environment still marked by uncertainty, the Group continues to focus its efforts on maintaining a stable EBITDA ratio relative to revenue, a measure of its strength and ability to adapt to market conditions.

2024 annual and consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of directors of AdUX SA on April 2nd, 2025. Audit procedures are in progress. The annual financial report of the accounts closed on December 31st, 2024 will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website www.adux.com in the “Investors” section.

Next financial announcement

Half year results 2025
Wednesday 30th July 2025 after closing of the stock market

ABOUT ADUX

A pioneer of the sector, ADUX is a European specialist in digital advertising and user experience.
With a presence in 6 European countries, the company generated revenue of 24.6 million Euros in 2024.

The company is listed in the Euronext Growth in Paris.

Code ISIN : FR 0012821890 / LEI : 969500IIE66C3CFB1K57 / Mnémo : ADUX

For more information, please visit www.adux.com
Follow us on Twitter: @AdUX_France
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/adux_fr

This statement may contain forward-looking statements.

Although the AdUX Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the date of publication of this statement, they are, by their very nature, subject to risk and uncertainty that can create a difference between the actual figures and those indicated in or inferred from these statements.
The AdUX Group operates in a continually changing sector where new risk factors can emerge at any time.

Consolidated Financial statements for FY2024 and FY2023

in thousands of Euros20242023
Sales 24 62622 124
Charges invoiced by the media - 14 152- 11 774
Gross profit 10 47410 350
Purchases - 3 114- 3 155
Payroll costs- 3 043- 3 550
EBITDA (1)4 3173 645
Depreciation and amortization - 1 237- 1 190
Operating profit 3 0802 455
Cost of indebtedness- 337- 175
Other financial income and charges 3845
Earning of the consolidated companies 2 7812 325
Share in the earning of the companies treated on an equity basis -16
Earnings before tax2 7812 341
Income Tax 935- 69
Net income3 7152 271
Including minority interests 23- 10
Including Group share 3 7392 262

Consolidated balance sheet as of December 31st, 2024 and December 31st, 2023

ASSETS - in thousands of Euros 31 Dec. 202431 Dec. 2023
Net Goodwill2 4682 468
Net intangible fixed assets618461
Net tangible fixed assets4559
Right of use assets related to leases857213
Deferred tax credits1 046-
Other financial assets233214
Non-current assets 5 2663 414
Customers and other debtors26 86019 858
Other current assets7 1798 929
Cash and cash equivalents1 9671 881
Current assets 36 00530 668
TOTAL ASSETS 41 27234 082
   
   
   
LIABILITIES - in thousands of Euros 31 dec. 202431 dec. 2023
Share capital1 5691 569
Premiums on issue and reserves-2 745-4 977
Treasury shares-123-120
Consolidated net income (Group share)3 7392 262
Shareholders’ equity (Group share) 2 441-1 266
Minority interests-185
Shareholders’ equity 2 423-1 260
Long-term borrowings and financial liabilities068
Long-term lease liabilities18063
Non-current Provisions239329
Deferred tax liabilities--
Non-current liabilities 418460
Short-term financial liabilities and bank overdrafts4 5062 646
Short-term lease liabilities737170
Current provisions312102
Suppliers and other creditors26 11323 117
Other current debts and liabilities6 7628 847
Current liabilities 38 43034 882
TOTAL LIABILITIES 41 27234 082

Consolidated Cash Flow statement for FY2024 and FY2023

in thousands of euros20242023
Net income3 7152 271
Ajustments for :  
Depreciation of the fixed assets1 131566
Value losses--
Other non-current without impact on the cash--
Cost of net financial indebtedness251128
Share in associated companies--16
Net income on disposals of fixed assets3109
Costs of payments based on shares--
Tax charge or proceeds-93569
Operating profit before variation of the operating capital need4 1663 129
Variation of the operating capital need-2 522-1 673
Cash flow coming from operating activities1 6441 456
Interest paid-251-128
Tax on earnings paid-72-99
NET CASH FLOW RESULTING FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES1 3201 229
Income from disposals of fixed assets --
Valuation at fair value of the cash equivalents --
Proceeds from disposals of financial assets --
Disposal of subsidiary, after deduction of cash transferred --
Acquisition of a subsidiary --
Acquisition of fixed assets -408-283
Variation of financial assets -19-49
Variation of suppliers of fixed assets --
Effect of the perimeter variations--
NET CASH FLOW COMING FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES-427-332
Proceeds from share issues--
Redemption of own shares-24
New borrowings --
Repayments of borrowings*-806-1 015
Other financial liabilities variation--
Dividends paid to minority interests--0
NET CASH FLOW COMING FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES-808-1 011
Effect of exchange rate variations0-1
NET VARIATION OF CASH AND OF CASH EQUIVALENTS86-114
Cash and cash equivalents on January 1st1 8811 995
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD1 9671 881
* including IFRS 16  

(1)   Earnings before interests, depreciation and amortization.

