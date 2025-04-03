AdUX - Annual Results 2024

Press release

2024 ANNUAL RESULTS

Paris, April 3rd, 2025, 6:00pm – AdUX group, a specialist in digital advertising and user experience (Code ISIN FR0012821890 - ADUX) released its results of the financial year 2024.

Positive and growing EBITDA in 2024

Revenue 24,6 22,1 +11% Gross margin 10,5 10,4 +1% EBITDA (1) 4,3 3,6 +18% Operating profit 3,1 2,5 +25% Net income 3,7 2,3 +64%

Consolidated revenue for the 2024 financial year amounts to 24.6 million Euros compared to 22.1 million Euros in 2023 (+11%).

The growth is mainly due to continuing commercial success in France representing an increasingly significant share in the volume of activity. Once again, this strong performance in France compensates for the declining performance of other regions, allowing the group to grow revenue.

The gross margin remains stable at 10.5 million Euros (+1%) which, with good cost control, generated a positive and growing EBITDA (+18%) compared to the same period in 2023. EBITDA improved to 4.3 million Euros compared to 3.6 million Euros in 2023.

Operating profit is 3.1 million Euros, compared with 2.5 million Euros in 2023 (+25%). This increase is in line with EBITDA growth. Net income is 3.7 million Euros, compared with 2.3 million Euros in 2023 (+64%), following the recognition of deferred tax assets on tax losses carry forward for 1.0 million Euros in 2024.

Analysis of the income statement

The gross margin for the year reached 10.5 million Euros, which results in a relatively stable gross profit (+1%) compared to the 2023 financial year.

External purchasing costs remained stable compared to 2023. They amounted to 3.1 million Euros as of 31st of December 2024.

Personnel costs were 3.0 million Euros, decreasing by 0.5 million Euros compared to 2023.

EBITDA is positive and was 4.3 million Euros, increasing by 0.7 million Euros compared to 2023.

Depreciation and amortization are stable and amounted to -1.2 million Euros, which contributed to a current operating profit of 3.1 million Euros vs. 2.5 million Euros in 2023.

After including the financial result and tax charges, the net income including Group share amounts to 3.7 million Euros vs. 2.3 million Euros in 2023 (+64%), following the recognition of deferred tax assets on tax losses carry forward for 1.0 million Euros in 2024.

In M€ 2024 2023 Var. Var % Sales 24,6 22,1 2,5 11% Charges invoiced by the media -14,2 -11,8 -2,4 20% Gross profit 10,5 10,4 0,1 1% Purchases -3,1 -3,2 0,0 -1% Payroll charges -3,0 -3,5 0,5 -14% EBITDA 4,3 3,6 0,7 18% Depreciation and amortization -1,2 -1,2 0,0 4% Current operating profit 3,1 2,5 0,6 25% Other non-current income and charges 0,0 0,0 0,0 #DIV/0! Operating profit 3,1 2,5 0,6 25% Cost of indebtedness -0,3 -0,2 -0,2 93% Other financial income and charges 0,0 0,0 0,0 -16% Earning of the consolidated companies 2,8 2,3 0,5 20% Share in the earnings of the companies treated on an equity basis 0,0 0,0 0,0 Earnings before tax 2,8 2,3 0,4 19% Income Tax 0,9 -0,1 1,0 -1448% Net income 3,7 2,3 1,4 64% Including minority interests 0,0 0,0 0,0 140% Including Group share 3,7 2,3 1,5 64%

Events & Perspectives

In 2024, the Group successfully maintained a stable level of profitability thanks to rigorous cost management and a thoughtful adaptation of its commercial strategy.

Faced with a challenging economic environment, the Group implemented a prudent strategy to preserve its financial performance.

For 2025, the Group intends to maintain this trend while intensifying its initiatives to address local issues. It maintains its strategy, which is primarily based on its performance-based solutions and point-of-sale traffic generation.

In an economic environment still marked by uncertainty, the Group continues to focus its efforts on maintaining a stable EBITDA ratio relative to revenue, a measure of its strength and ability to adapt to market conditions.

2024 annual and consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of directors of AdUX SA on April 2nd, 2025. Audit procedures are in progress. The annual financial report of the accounts closed on December 31st, 2024 will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website www.adux.com in the “Investors” section.

Next financial announcement

Half year results 2025

Wednesday 30th July 2025 after closing of the stock market

Consolidated Financial statements for FY2024 and FY2023

in thousands of Euros 2024 2023 Sales 24 626 22 124 Charges invoiced by the media - 14 152 - 11 774 Gross profit 10 474 10 350 Purchases - 3 114 - 3 155 Payroll costs - 3 043 - 3 550 EBITDA (1) 4 317 3 645 Depreciation and amortization - 1 237 - 1 190 Operating profit 3 080 2 455 Cost of indebtedness - 337 - 175 Other financial income and charges 38 45 Earning of the consolidated companies 2 781 2 325 Share in the earning of the companies treated on an equity basis - 16 Earnings before tax 2 781 2 341 Income Tax 935 - 69 Net income 3 715 2 271 Including minority interests 23 - 10 Including Group share 3 739 2 262

Consolidated balance sheet as of December 31st, 2024 and December 31st, 2023

ASSETS - in thousands of Euros 31 Dec. 2024 31 Dec. 2023 Net Goodwill 2 468 2 468 Net intangible fixed assets 618 461 Net tangible fixed assets 45 59 Right of use assets related to leases 857 213 Deferred tax credits 1 046 - Other financial assets 233 214 Non-current assets 5 266 3 414 Customers and other debtors 26 860 19 858 Other current assets 7 179 8 929 Cash and cash equivalents 1 967 1 881 Current assets 36 005 30 668 TOTAL ASSETS 41 272 34 082 LIABILITIES - in thousands of Euros 31 dec. 2024 31 dec. 2023 Share capital 1 569 1 569 Premiums on issue and reserves -2 745 -4 977 Treasury shares -123 -120 Consolidated net income (Group share) 3 739 2 262 Shareholders’ equity (Group share) 2 441 -1 266 Minority interests -18 5 Shareholders’ equity 2 423 -1 260 Long-term borrowings and financial liabilities 0 68 Long-term lease liabilities 180 63 Non-current Provisions 239 329 Deferred tax liabilities - - Non-current liabilities 418 460 Short-term financial liabilities and bank overdrafts 4 506 2 646 Short-term lease liabilities 737 170 Current provisions 312 102 Suppliers and other creditors 26 113 23 117 Other current debts and liabilities 6 762 8 847 Current liabilities 38 430 34 882 TOTAL LIABILITIES 41 272 34 082

Consolidated Cash Flow statement for FY2024 and FY2023

in thousands of euros 2024 2023 Net income 3 715 2 271 Ajustments for : Depreciation of the fixed assets 1 131 566 Value losses - - Other non-current without impact on the cash - - Cost of net financial indebtedness 251 128 Share in associated companies - -16 Net income on disposals of fixed assets 3 109 Costs of payments based on shares - - Tax charge or proceeds -935 69 Operating profit before variation of the operating capital need 4 166 3 129 Variation of the operating capital need -2 522 -1 673 Cash flow coming from operating activities 1 644 1 456 Interest paid -251 -128 Tax on earnings paid -72 -99 NET CASH FLOW RESULTING FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 1 320 1 229 Income from disposals of fixed assets - - Valuation at fair value of the cash equivalents - - Proceeds from disposals of financial assets - - Disposal of subsidiary, after deduction of cash transferred - - Acquisition of a subsidiary - - Acquisition of fixed assets -408 -283 Variation of financial assets -19 -49 Variation of suppliers of fixed assets - - Effect of the perimeter variations - - NET CASH FLOW COMING FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES -427 -332 Proceeds from share issues - - Redemption of own shares -2 4 New borrowings - - Repayments of borrowings* -806 -1 015 Other financial liabilities variation - - Dividends paid to minority interests - -0 NET CASH FLOW COMING FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES -808 -1 011 Effect of exchange rate variations 0 -1 NET VARIATION OF CASH AND OF CASH EQUIVALENTS 86 -114 Cash and cash equivalents on January 1st 1 881 1 995 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 1 967 1 881 * including IFRS 16

(1) Earnings before interests, depreciation and amortization.

