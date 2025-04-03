Friendly’s New CRO, Paul Goldenberg, is an InsurTech Entrepreneur and Growth Expert

Delivering best-in-class technology solutions that exceed customer expectations and out-servicing the competition will be hallmarks of Friendly’s future.

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly, provider of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that streamline workflows, improve ease-of-use, and generate detailed data reports and summaries for insurance and reinsurance companies, is pleased to announce former co-founder of Red Wolf Online, Paul Goldenberg, has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).



Goldenberg’s experience leading to this new role includes founding, financing, and managing one of the first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) insurtech companies in the life Insurance industry. He was single-handedly responsible for the company’s growth model and building revenue to over seven figures in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Goldenberg also led the development of innovative partnerships with integral industry organizations, such as the Medical Information Bureau (MIB), the Association of Home Office Underwriters (AHOU), and the Academy of Life Underwriting (ALU).

“Ask any of Friendly’s customers what they want most and you are likely to hear, ‘More hours in the day,’” said Goldenberg. “We can’t add hours to the day, of course, but Friendly can help customers get things done faster and more efficiently so there is more time for tasks where a higher level of touch is necessary. The combination of Friendly’s value proposition for life insurance companies and my strength in relationship building and customer experience will position the company nicely for the explosive growth of AI in insurance.”

As CRO, Goldenberg will expand Friendly’s brand awareness and industry use cases while running a lean profit and loss (P&L) based on efficient operations, business development, and client management. As an author, educator, and executive, he has built a reputation as a consensus builder who develops strong relationships and partnerships. Over the last 30 years, Goldenberg has successfully run eight companies and become a go-to thought leader and resource for the tight-knit life insurance community.

Friendly’s AI solutions for life insurance employ deep learning principles to improve underwriting, make it easier to identify nuances in contracts and reinsurance treaties, and align disparate parts of the claims process for faster resolution. Friendly’s intuitive solutions increase productivity, accuracy, and profitability for the company’s customers.

“AI is going to turn the entire insurance industry on its head in the next five years as more use cases come to light across all lines of business,” said Natasha Alexeeva, CEO of Friendly. “Paul’s relationship and knowledge-driven approach to creating traction and revenue will be critical to Friendly’s success going forward.”

About Friendly

Friendly’s enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions streamline workflows, improve ease-of-use, and generate detailed data reports and summaries for insurance, reinsurance, and financial services companies. Friendly’s deep learning technology improves underwriting, simplifies contract language and reinsurance treaties, and enables auto-adjudication of claims to increase productivity, accuracy, and profitability for customers. For more information, please visit www.friendlycares.com.