Melmed Law Group Welcomes Attorney Trishta Dordi, Advocate for Employee Rights

Meet Attorney Trishta Dordi

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is excited to welcome Trishta Dordi as the newest attorney on our team. Trishta advocates for employee rights, focusing on plaintiff’s sexual harassment , racial discrimination, disability discrimination, civil rights, and class action cases. She brings a strong commitment to justice and fairness to the firm.

Trishta earned her Bachelor of Arts from New York University, where she graduated cum laude with Honors and received the Founder’s Award, achieving the “highest bracket of scholastic performance.”

She completed her Juris Doctor at LMU Loyola Law School, where she held several leadership roles, including President of the Criminal Law Society and Founder and President of the Homeless Rights Law Society. Additionally, as a student at Loyola’s Project for the Innocent, Trishta led the Clemency Project advocating for criminal justice reform. Her dedication to public service earned her the Employee Justice Summer Fellowship through CELA/FAIR, awarded to only twelve law students in California.

During law school, Trishta gained hands-on legal experience through an externship at the Public Law Center, where she drafted applications for humanitarian parole and visas for victims facing severe threats and injustices. She also externed at the Stanley Mosk Los Angeles Superior Court, clerking under the Hon. Holly J. Fujie, and completed a clerkship at the civil rights firm Hadsell, Stormer, Renick & Dai.

Significant Legal Contributions

Trishta has contributed work to several high-profile cases, including:

Dunster v. City of Los Angeles: Led the drafting of a complaint addressing systemic employee harassment by the LAPD’s Internal Affairs division. The Complaint was featured in KNX News .

. Cullors v. County of Los Angeles: Class action litigation involving inadequate protection of prisoners from COVID-19 while in custody.

Montemayor v. City of Los Angeles: A case addressing excessive force used during the 2020 BLM protests.

Zucchella v. Olympusat, Inc.: A sexual harassment case against the CEO of a TV distribution company.

Additionally, Trishta collaborated with the Civil Rights Corps and the Debtor’s Prison Project to challenge L.A. County’s reinstatement of the cash bail system.

Trishta’s areas of expertise include representing plaintiffs in cases involving sexual harassment, discrimination, and civil rights violations.

When reflecting on her work, Trishta said, “Fighting for fairness isn’t just a job, it’s a commitment to making a difference.”

To learn more about Trishta Dordi and her work with Melmed Law Group, visit her LinkedIn profile .

For more information about Melmed Law Group, visit www.melmedlaw.com .

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassmen t, discrimination , wrongful termination , wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

Media Contact: Paniz Rad

Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com

Website: www.melmedlaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement can be found at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d291c24-ce5e-4f71-9f07-673bdfa5ee84