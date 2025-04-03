Cordell & Cordell, The Nation’s Largest Family Law Firm*, Promotes Adam Sutton to Litigation Partner.

Atlanta, GA, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest family law firm* with offices throughout the U.S., recently named new partners to their leadership team for 2025.

The promotion of Mr. Adam Sutton to Litigation Partner was announced at Cordell & Cordell’s 35th Annual Awards Gala. Representing some of the firm’s finest attorneys, Mr. Sutton brings with him a wide range of litigation and management experience, along with a commitment to excellence in the practice of family law.

Mr. Sutton received his Bachelor of Science in Public Service from Macon State College, then earned his Juris Doctor from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. He is currently licensed to practice family law in Georgia.

As an attorney with Cordell & Cordell’s Atlanta area offices, he litigates cases throughout Metro-Atlanta. He is a trained mediator, arbitrator, and former associate trainer for Continuing Legal Education (CLE) and Continuing Education Units (CEU) seminars.

Mr. Sutton’s professional associations include:

State Bar of Georgia, 2010

Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar, Chairman 2015

Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar, Treasurer 2013

Atlanta Bar Association, 2010

Cobb County Bar Association, 2010

Registered Neutral/Mediator with the Georgia Office of Dispute Resolution

During his career, Mr. Sutton regularly volunteered pro bono legal services through the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, DeKalb Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, and the Cobb County Justice Foundation. He has also served as a middle school, high school, and moot court competition judge for the last fifteen years.

“People deserve a fair hearing, and their children deserve a strong foundation to grow from regardless of whether their parents are married or divorced,” Mr. Sutton said.

The firm’s Atlanta area offices are located at 1 Glenlake Parkway NE, Suite 975, Atlanta, GA 30328, and can be contacted by phone on weekdays, 8:30 am-5:30 pm at 404-793-0000.

To locate a Cordell & Cordell family law attorney in your area, visit CordellCordell.com/attorneys.

