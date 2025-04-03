Oatey Co. Appoints Ron Carlson as Senior Vice President, U.S. Operations

CLEVELAND, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, announced today that Ron Carlson has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, U.S. Operations.

With 30 years of experience as an operations leader and a proven track record in the chemical and plastics industries, Carlson joins Oatey from Novagard, where he served as Vice President of Operations. In this role, he successfully enhanced the organization's safety culture, reduced overall injuries, drove a transformation from conventional to lean manufacturing and established a strategic manufacturing partnership in India to strengthen global operations. His extensive background includes leadership roles at GEON Performance Solutions and PolyOne, as well as serving as a multi-site Plant Manager at Avery Dennison, demonstrating expertise in operations leadership, lean methodologies and global manufacturing management.

In his new role at Oatey, Carlson will lead our U.S. manufacturing and distribution operations to drive operational excellence, strategic growth and productivity across our sites, leveraging lean methodologies to continuously improve operational efficiency and support Oatey’s commitment to safety.

“I'm proud to join Oatey, where a tradition of excellence and cutting-edge innovation go hand in hand,” said Carlson. “I'm committed to optimizing our operational capabilities and look forward to partnering with our talented teams to refine processes, enhance efficiency and continue delivering the highest quality products to our customers.”

“Ron is an exceptional leader whose career is marked by his ability to drive efficiency and improve quality,” said Scott Voisinet, Oatey’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “His forward-thinking approach and deep industry expertise will be pivotal in advancing our U.S. operations to new levels of performance and long-term growth.”

Carlson is a resident of Painesville, OH, and holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and Master of Business Administration, both from Cleveland State University.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

