INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB); DiCello Levitt LLP Encourages Investors with Losses to Discuss Their Options with Counsel

SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) securities between November 12, 2024 and February 25, 2025 (the “Class Period”), charging the Company and certain senior executives with violations of the federal securities laws (collectively, “Defendants”).

Rocket Lab investors have until April 28, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Rocket Lab class action lawsuit.

Case Allegations

Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company that designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets, spacecraft, and spacecraft components, including related software and services. In March 2021, the Company announced plans to develop Neutron, a reusable-ready medium-capacity launch vehicle to increase the payload capacity of its space launch vehicle. In early 2024, Rocket Lab announced it would conduct a test launch of Neutron in mid-2025, followed by three commercial launches in 2026 and five in 2027.

The Rocket Lab lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Rocket Lab’s plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) the preparation of the launch pad was delayed by a critical potable water issue that was not going to be fixed until January 2026; (3) as a result, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; and (4) Neutron’s only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner.

The truth emerged on February 25, 2025, when Bleecker Street Research published a report titled “Rocket Lab (RKLB): We Think It’s Gonna Be a Long, Long Time” (the “Report”). In relevant part, the Report stated that Rocket Lab “has materially misled investors about the likelihood that its Neutron rocket will launch in mid-2025, a timeline the company has repeatedly claimed in media interviews and on earnings calls.” The Report, citing documents and interviews with industry experts, further claimed that “[m]any aspects of RKLB’s Neutron program remain far behind where they need to be: from engine development, to engine and structure production, to launch pad construction, to rocket transport to the launch site.”

On this news, the price of Rocket Lab’s stock fell by $2.21 per share, or approximately 10%, to close at $20.28 per share on February 25, 2025.

