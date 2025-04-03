Míla Holding hf.
Storhofdi 22-30,
110 Reykjavik,
Iceland
Míla Holding hf. announces Consolidated Condensed Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024
Consolidated condensed annual financial statements, for the year 2024, ended 31 December 2024 of Míla Holding hf. were approved at a Board of Directors meeting and Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2025.
The financial statements are enclosed and can also be found on the Company’s website:
https://www.mila.is/um-milu/fjarmal/
For more information please contact:
Inga Helga Halldórudóttir
Compliance officer
Míla Holding hf.
ingah@mila.is
Attachment