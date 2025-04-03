Moomoo and the NY Mets Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Fans Experience to the Next Level





JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, a global investment and trading platform, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the New York Mets in a multiyear multimillion-dollar sponsorship. This collaboration is set to enhance the sports experience for fans, athletes, moomoo customers and New York tri-state area communities through creative initiatives and joint efforts.

As part of the partnership, moomoo will have both permanent and rotational signage during Mets games at CitiField including the moomoo bullpen! The New York Mets and Moomoo are teaming up to make this baseball season unforgettable! For every Mets win, $10,000 will be added to a special fund, culminating in a jaw-dropping $1 million grand prize for one lucky moomoo investor if the team reaches 100 victories. *

Taglined as “from bullpen to bull-market, moomoo, your powerful trading platform,” moomoo's US CEO Neil McDonald said, “We are very excited to partner with New York Mets, not only because I am a baseball fan, but also because we are committed to elevating the fan experience through various interactive games and promotions.”

“The Mets are excited to partner with moomoo and bring a new, online trading platform to our fanbase,” said M. Scott Havens, President of Business Operations for the Mets. “As more fans become financially savvy and explore online trading, this is a great opportunity to utilize a new, user-friendly platform while also receiving select benefits for upcoming Mets games. The grand prize throughout the season, as well as moomoo Mondays, will bring another exciting element for fans to experience at the ballpark this year.”

Anything can happen in sports. However analyzing game strategies and predicting winning outcomes add an exciting layer for fans, the same as investors evaluate market trends and make more informed decisions. "Both baseball and trading share the same thrill of combining logic with intuition to navigate uncertainty and potentially help achieve success,” said McDonald who has over 30 years of experience managing derivatives trading at several top Wall Street banks and hedge funds.

In addition, the partnership will focus on adding to the world-class experience that Mets fans are accustomed to, we are planning special events, give-aways and meet-and-greets, many of which will be wrapped into "Moomoo Mondays". By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, the alliance aims to deliver an unparalleled experience for Mets fans and the moomoo community.

Given moomoo’s global presence of 25million users, this partnership will help connect global baseball fans to the New York Mets. Moomoo entered the Japan market less than two years ago, yet it has grown to 1.5 million users.

“Together, we will drive innovation, inspire communities, and provide unforgettable experiences for sports fans,” McDonald concludes.





*Terms and conditions apply. Limited to Moomoo Financial Inc customers residing in tri-state area (NY, NJ, CT).

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make more-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings (FUTU), we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its innovative, inclusive approach to investing.

Contact:

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or contact us at pr@moomoo.com

For the New York Mets questions, please contact:

Katie Agostin

Manager, Communications

New York Mets

kagostin@nymets.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d08f8e3-d2a0-4ddd-bbaf-07a124890af3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/936a6251-e23f-4e69-a59f-ebbd917edf9d