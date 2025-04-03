TILT Holdings Receives Default Notice from Innovative Industrial Properties

PHOENIX, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc . (“TILT" or the “Company”) ( Cboe CA:TILT ) ( OTCQB: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, acknowledges receipt of default notices from Innovative Industrial Properties (“IIP”), specifically IIP’s subsidiaries IIP-PA 9 LLC and IIP-MA 8 LLC, after market on March 28, 2025.

IIP declared TILT in default on two properties located at 411 Susquehanna Street, White Haven, PA, and 30 Mozzone Street, Taunton, MA. These notices were issued due to outstanding rental payments and other financial obligations under the respective leases.

White Haven, PA Property

The notice for the White Haven property indicated that Standard Farms LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, owes a total of $1,130,592.57, which includes base rent, additional rent, and replenishment of the security deposit. The landlord expressed its intent to terminate the lease and pursue legal proceedings if the defaults were not cured by April 4, 2025.

Taunton, MA Property

Similarly, the notice for the Taunton property stated that Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc., another subsidiary of the Company, owes a total of $2,996,786.42, which includes base rent, additional rent, late charges, interest, and replenishment of the security deposit. The landlord also indicated its intent to terminate the lease and seek damages if the defaults were not remedied by April 4, 2025.

Following receipt of the notices described above, TILT engaged in negotiations with the landlord to cure the defaults and has already made payments in satisfaction of the April rent obligations and in exchange for forbearance from pursuing termination and eviction, which IIP accepted. The Company is committed to negotiating in good faith to resolve the outstanding amounts and secure favorable terms for its operations.

About TILT

TILT Holdings manages a diverse portfolio of companies in the cannabis industry, encompassing technology, hardware, cultivation, and production. Its core business, Jupiter Research LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary and a global distribution leader in the vaporization segment. Jupiter is dedicated to hardware design, research, development, and distribution to support cannabis brands and retailers across the United States, Canada, South America, and the European Union. Additionally, TILT is a multi-state operator, with cultivation and production facilities in three states under the Commonwealth Alternative Care and Standard Farms brands. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

