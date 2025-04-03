OKLAHOMA CITY, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevro Corp. investigated by Federman & Sherwood for data breach. On April 3, 2025, Nevro Corp. filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Texas. Nevro Corp. has yet to release a statement regarding the incident. According to the notice filed with the Attorney General of Texas approximately 6,381 Texans have been affected.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Social Security Number

Driver’s License Number

Financial Information

Medical Information

Health Insurance Information

Other sensitive information



Nevro is a medical device company headquartered in Redwood City, California.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Federman & Sherwood either by email at info@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560