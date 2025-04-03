Rodl Management, Inc. Investigated by Federman & Sherwood for Data Breach

 | Source: Federman & Sherwood Federman & Sherwood

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodl Management, Inc. investigated by Federman & Sherwood for data breach. On April 3, 2025, Rodl Management filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Texas.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

  • Full Name
  • Social Security Number
  • Driver’s License Number
  • Government-issued ID Number
  • Financial Information
  • Medical Information
  • Other sensitive information

Rodl & Partner, which operates under the name Rodl Management in some contexts, is a global professional services firm specializing in audit, legal, tax, and business consulting, particularly serving foreign-owned, family-owned mid-sized businesses.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
(405) 235-1560

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Data Breach
                            
                            
                                Cybersecurity
                            
                            
                                Class Action Lawsuit
                            
                            
                                Class Action
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data