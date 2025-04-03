OKLAHOMA CITY, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dameron Hospital investigated by Federman & Sherwood for data breach. On April 3, 2025, Dameron Hospital filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Texas. On or about November 5, 2023, Dameron experienced a security incident that involved certain individuals’ personal information. An investigation into the incident concluded that between November 4, 2024, and November 5, 2024, an unauthorized actor gained access to their network and access/acquire sensitive files/information.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Social Security Number

Date of Birth

Signature

Passport Number

Financial Information

Other sensitive information

Dameron Hospital, a fully accredited, non-profit, 200+ bed community hospital, provides acute and tertiary level care to San Joaquin County residents, offering services including cardiology, orthopedics, bariatric surgery, general acute care, emergency, and intensive care.