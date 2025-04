Zefiro Founder and CEO Appears on Orphan and Marginal Wells Panel in Fort Worth, Texas Led by JPMorganChase Head of Operational Decarbonization

The annual event, which is hosted by the Neeley School of Business and was sponsored by JPMorgan and Double Eagle Energy Holdings, provides a forum for leaders across the energy industry to address pressing production and sustainability-related issues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) today announced that its Founder and CEO Talal Debs PhD served as a featured speaker at the TCU Global Energy Symposium . The annual conference is hosted by the Neeley School of Business and is an opportunity for energy industry leaders, influencers, and investors to discuss sector trends, share best practices, and forge important commercial connections. This year’s iteration was sponsored by JPMorgan and Double Eagle Energy Holdings, and Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. served as the conference’s keynote speaker.

More information about the 2025 TCU Global Energy Symposium can be found on this year’s event page .

Specifically, Dr. Debs featured on a panel entitled “Managing Marginal & Orphaned Wells via Carbon Markets.” The panel’s introductory message was delivered by JPMorgan Executive Director Ben Ratner, and the discussion was moderated by JPMorgan Head of Operational Decarbonization Taylor Wright, who has written extensively on the importance of bolstering carbon removal projects. Dr. Debs not only addressed the public health benefits of plugging orphan wells in communities across North America, but also Zefiro’s emphasis on producing the kinds of high-quality, direct impact carbon credits that have the potential to bolster the voluntary carbon marketplace.





Pictured: Zefiro Founder & CEO Talal Debs PhD (far left) & JPMorgan Head of Operational Decarbonization Taylor Wright (far right) on April 3, 2025

Zefiro Founder and CEO Talal Debs PhD commented, “From key government officials to decision-makers for leading institutional investors, the TCU Global Energy Symposium provides public and private sector stakeholders a forum to help accelerate progress. I appreciated the opportunity to discuss Zefiro’s unique approach to attacking North America’s orphan well problem, generating high-quality, methane abatement-oriented carbon credit offerings, and scaling operations across the country with Taylor Wright and my fellow panelists.”

This speaking engagement is the latest in a series of recent high-profile public appearances for Dr. Debs, including a feature on the February 14, 2025 episode of Bloomberg TV’s “Wall Street Week ”, a speaking slot at the Sustainable Innovation Forum panel at the United Nations’ 2024 Climate Change Conference (“COP29”) in Baku, Azerbaijan, and an interview on the October 25, 2024 broadcast of Yahoo! Finance’s “ Market Domination Overtime ”.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

