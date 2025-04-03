LGI Homes Reports March and First Quarter 2025 Home Closings and Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 426 homes in March 2025. The Company closed 996 homes during the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 146 active selling communities.

First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

The Company plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investor.lgihomes.com under the Events and Presentations section.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for one year from the date of the conference call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:

Joshua D. Fattor

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

(281) 210-2586

investorrelations@lgihomes.com