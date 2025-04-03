Annexon Highlights Leadership in Advancing Clinical Research and Education for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) at American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2025 Annual Meeting

Oral Plenary Presentation on Tuesday, April 8 Features Phase 3 Data for ANX005, the First Potential Targeted Therapy for GBS, Showing Rapid and Durable Benefit Across Clinical Measures and Time Points

Educational Symposium Focuses on Advancing GBS Care and Role of Classical Complement Pathway

New Disease Education Campaign “Move GBS Forward” Draws Attention to Life-altering Physical and Mental Impact of GBS

BRISBANE, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye, today highlights the company’s leadership in advancing clinical research and education for GBS at the AAN Annual Meeting taking place April 5–9, 2025, in San Diego, California.

Highlighted activities at the conference include:

An oral plenary session, part of the “Clinical Trials Plenary” session, for the first placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial in GBS, “A Phase 3 Study to Evaluate Efficacy, Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of ANX005 in Patients with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)”. Presenter: Jeff Allen, MD, Professor of Neurology at the University of Minnesota Program Number: PL5.006 Date/Time: Tuesday, April 8, 10:30-10:45 a.m. Pacific Time



An educational symposium, “Advancing GBS Care: Latest Insights into the role of classical complement pathway in GBS,” where experts will discuss the risks associated with GBS, current state of patient care and need for new targeted treatments. Presenters: Jeff Allen, MD, Professor of Neurology at the University of Minnesota; Avni Kapadia, MD, Assistant Professor of Neurology ​at Baylor College of Medicine​; and Nick Silvestri, MD, FAAN​, Professor of Neurology, Associate Dean​ at University of Buffalo Date/Time: Tuesday, April 8, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Pacific Time





At AAN (Booth #2133), Annexon is launching a new disease education campaign for healthcare professionals called “Move GBS Forward,” which is designed to advance awareness and understanding of the sudden and long-term impact of GBS so as to encourage prompt diagnosis and care.



GBS is a neuromuscular emergency that affects at least 150,000 people worldwide each year, with no FDA-approved therapies. This rare autoimmune disease is characterized by rapidly progressing and severe weakness that can lead to complete paralysis, often requiring intensive care and mechanical ventilation.

ANX005 is a first-in-kind monoclonal antibody designed to block C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement cascade, with a single infusion to halt ongoing neuroinflammation and nerve damage in the acute phase of GBS to improve and expedite overall recovery.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is developing therapeutics that stop classical complement-driven neurodegeneration as first-in-kind treatments for millions of people living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain and eye. Our novel scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of classical complement’s potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss. By targeting C1q, our immunotherapies are designed to stop this neuroinflammatory cascade in disease before it starts. Our pipeline spans three diverse therapeutic areas – autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases – and includes targeted investigational drug candidates designed to address the unmet needs of over 8 million people worldwide. Annexon’s mission is to deliver game-changing therapies to patients so that they can live their best lives. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the ability of ANX005 to block C1q activity within a single infusion; the potential therapeutic benefit of ANX005; the potential benefits from treatment with anti-C1q therapy; and continuing advancement of the company’s portfolio. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the company’s history of net operating losses; the company’s ability to obtain necessary capital to fund its clinical programs; the early stages of clinical development of the company’s product candidates; the effects of public health crises on the company’s clinical programs and business operations; the company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of and successfully commercialize its product candidates; any undesirable side effects or other properties of the company’s product candidates; the company’s reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the outcomes of any future collaboration agreements; and the company’s ability to adequately maintain intellectual property rights for its product candidates. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the section titled “Risk Factors” contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the company’s other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact: