Federman & Sherwood Investigates Georgia Urology for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Georgia Urology with respect to their recent data breach. A data breach at Georgia Urology exposed the personal and/or protected health information of 12,398 individuals, a report to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicates. Georgia Urology detected abnormal activity involving two employee email accounts around October 25, 2024. A subsequent investigation found that emails and attachments containing confidential patient data may have been accessed without proper authorization. Compromised information potentially includes names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, birth dates, medical histories, diagnosis and treatment details, COVID-19 vaccination information and health insurance data.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120