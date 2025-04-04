Codeproof Technologies Unveils chatMDM: The World’s First Conversational AI for Mobile Device Management.

Sunnyvale, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codeproof Technologies Inc., the go-to mobile security partner for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced chatMDM – delivering enterprise-grade device management through an AI chatbot that works like natural texting.

Why chatMDM Changes Everything

Traditional MDM systems demand specialized training and involve cumbersome navigation. chatMDM breaks down these barriers by offering:

Type-to-Command: Simply type requests like "lock all Finance team devices" or "show apps on iPhone 12" to execute actions effortlessly.

Bulk Actions: Seamlessly manage thousands of devices with intuitive chat prompts for rebooting, wiping, messaging, and more.

Real-Time Insights: Instantly query critical information—battery levels, security status, installed apps, and more.

Role-Based Security: Benefit from enterprise-grade controls and comprehensive audit logs that ensure compliance with SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR.



"chatMDM replaces complex menus and tabs with one text command – like giving every IT team an AI co-pilot for their device fleet," said Satish Shetty, CEO of Codeproof Technologies. "What took 10 clicks now takes 10 seconds. For SMBs juggling limited staff and growing security needs, this isn't just an upgrade – it's survival."

Key Use Cases



Help Desks : Resolve employee device issues 3x faster with AI-guided troubleshooting. For example, Resolve "My iPad won’t update" issues via chat.

Retail/Healthcare : Manage kiosks, tablets, and BYOD fleets hands-free. For example, Push apps to all store tablets with a typed request.

IT Teams : Quickly isolate or datawipe compromised devices via chat.



: Quickly isolate or datawipe compromised devices via chat. Education: lock stolen student devices via SMS-like commands.

Availability

chatMDM launches today as a free upgrade for all Cyber Device Manager® customers. For additional details, please refer to the chatMDM User Guide.

About Codeproof Technologies Inc.

Codeproof Technologies is a Silicon Valley-based cybersecurity innovator specializing in AI-driven endpoint management. Our flagship platform, Cyber Device Manager®, simplifies mobile security for businesses of all sizes—combining enterprise-grade protection with intuitive controls. Trusted by 10,000+ organizations with strategic partnerships including T-Mobile, Verizon and Hyperion Partners, we’re redefining unified endpoint management for the conversational AI era.

For more information about chatMDM or to request a demo, please contact sales@codeproof.com or 1.866.986.BYOD

Codeproof® and Cyber Device Manager® are registered trademarks of Codeproof Technologies Inc. © 2025, All rights reserved.