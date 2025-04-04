IBA to share long-term growth strategy at upcoming 2025 Capital Markets Day





Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 04 April, 2025 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, will be hosting a Capital Markets Day (CMD) this coming Monday 7 April from 2pm to 5:00pm CEST (8am ET to 11:00am ET) at its headquarters in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, and via live webcast.

At the event IBA’s management team will outline the company’s strategic roadmap and long-term growth ambitions. The agenda is outlined below:

Webcast open: 2pm

Purpose, Vision & Strategy ​​

​​ Business Review – Execution Plan & Opportunities​​

Industrial Solutions RadioPharma Solutions Engineering & Supply Chain Proton Therapy Dosimetry New Ventures



Financials & Outlook

Webcast close: 5pm

To attend via webcast, register via this link. Please complete the registration at least 15 minutes before the start of the event. No new material financial information will be delivered during the CMD.

The presentation will be made available on IBA’s website ahead of the event on https://www.iba-worldwide.com/iba-capital-markets-day-2025 and a recording will also be made available shortly afterwards on the same page and on https://www.iba-worldwide.com/financial-presentations.

For further information, please contact ICR Healthcare at IBA@icrhealthcare.com.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@icrhealthcare.com

