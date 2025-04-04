Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Notice of Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2025

Oslo, April 04, 2025, the Board of Directors hereby calls for the Annual General Meeting of Zelluna ASA at 14:00 CET on April 29, 2025.
The General Meeting will be held electronically. For participation, please log in at https://dnb.lumiagm.com/171610773. All documents regarding the Annual General Meeting are available at the Company’s website: www.zelluna.com
For further information, please contact:
Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA
Email: at@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 982 06 826
Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com
Phone: +44 7720 687608
Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com
Phone: +47 482 48632
Attachments
- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025
- Appendix 1 - Registration and proxy form to the Annual General Meeting
- Appendix 2 - Annual Report 2024
- Appendix 3 - Remuneration Guidelines 2025
- Appendix 4 - Remuneration Report 2024
- Appendix 5 - Recommendations by the Nomination Committee 2025