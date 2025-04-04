Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Notice of Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2025

Oslo, April 04, 2025, the Board of Directors hereby calls for the Annual General Meeting of Zelluna ASA at 14:00 CET on April 29, 2025. 

The General Meeting will be held electronically. For participation, please log in at https://dnb.lumiagm.com/171610773. All documents regarding the Annual General Meeting are available at the Company’s website: www.zelluna.com

For further information, please contact:

Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zelluna ASA
Email: at@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 982 06 826

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com
Phone: +47 482 48632 

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025 Appendix 1 - Registration and proxy form to the Annual General Meeting Appendix 2 - Annual Report 2024 Appendix 3 - Remuneration Guidelines 2025 Appendix 4 - Remuneration Report 2024 Appendix 5 - Recommendations by the Nomination Committee 2025

