ArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders

4 April 2025, 08:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) has today published the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the ‘General Meeting’), which will be held on 6 May 2025 at 12:30 CET at the Company’s registered office, 24-26, boulevard d’Avranches, L-1160 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg.

The ArcelorMittal shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 22 April 2025 at midnight (24:00 CET) (the ‘Record Date’).

The convening notice, the Annual Report 2024, the Form 20-F 2024, the voting forms and all other meeting documentation will be available on ArcelorMittal's website www.arcelormittal.com under ‘Investors – Equity investors – Shareholders events – AGM – Annual General Meeting of shareholders, 6 May 2025’. Shareholders may obtain a soft copy of the Annual Report 2024 (in English) by making a request by e-mail to privateinvestors@arcelormittal.com unless they specify that they would like to receive free of charge a hard copy by mail (in which case they should provide the relevant postal address) or at the Company’s registered office.

