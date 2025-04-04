Top Five Trends in Major Appliances: Subscription Models and Direct Sales are Reshaping Customer Relationships, Offering Recurring Revenue and Loyalty Opportunities

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Major Appliances" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major appliances market is rebounding, driven by AI, sustainability and servitisation. AI is transforming smart appliances, while circular economy practices enhance sustainability. Beko Corp rises to number two globally, challenging market leaders. Subscription models and direct sales are reshaping customer relationships, offering recurring revenue and loyalty opportunities.

The Top Five Trends in Major Appliances global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. The report also identifies the leading companies/brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the competitive landscape - be it new product developments, technological innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues.

Additionally, trade statistics and producer's shares will answer questions on where appliances are produced and where they are being exported to, how quickly these units are moving, which companies are producing how much, and whether all categories are behaving in the same way. Collectively, this gives a complete view in both marketing and production planning strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Company Coverage Includes:

Beko Corp

Arcelik

Whirlpool

Haier

Miele

LG

Liebherr

Asko

Key Findings



AI will take smart homes to the next level

The smart home market is expected to reach USD600 billion by 2030, driven by demand for connected, convenient and energy-efficient home solutions.

AI will enable personalised services such as energy management and health monitoring, central to the servitisation model. This is a critical shift from one-off sales to a recurring model.

Beko Corp emerges as the number two company in the world

Arcelik, now Beko Corp, has become the world's number two home appliance company after integrating Whirlpool's EMEA markets.

This positions Beko to challenge Chinese companies in the medium to high-end segment of the market they have long dominated.

Circularity and AI will elevate home sustainability

Sustainable appliances are approaching the limits of physics. The next level of efficiency will only be achieved through home automation using AI.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations, and resultant circularity initiatives will be key to a company's sustainability push.

The USD50 billion servitisation opportunity

Servitisation shifts companies from one-time sales to recurring revenue through integrated product-service solutions, boosting customer loyalty.

It enhances margins, increases touchpoints and leads to higher market valuations through stable recurring revenue streams.

Owning the customer relationship

Appliance subscription models shift companies from one-time sales to ongoing, service-based customer relationships. This approach enhances customer loyalty and recurring revenue.

LG has been a pioneer and has seen tremendous success with subscription revenue growing 200% between 2022 and 2024.

Report Scope:

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Major Appliances, Small Appliances. Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

Top Five Trends in Major appliances

Expert's view of Major Appliances in 2024

Key findings

Introduction

AI homes and servitisation are potential market changers

Top five trends in Major Appliances

Top five trends uncovered

The shift from smart to AI appliances

Smart appliances are now being rebranded as AI appliances

Even smaller brands such as Liebherr and Asko were showcasing AI at IFA 2024

AI adoption will be essential for value-driven innovation

Beko Corp emerges as the number two company in the world

Arcelik's strategic leap: Acquiring Whirlpool's operations to boost global presence

Beko Corp's rise: Regional brands to global power

Sustainability through AI and circularity

AI and circularity will bring appliance sustainability to the next level

Haier recycling plant

Miele circularity

AI and circularity: Future of sustainable appliances

Servitisation and elevating the customer experience

Servitisation will increase consumer brand loyalty and switching costs

LG's O2O services is part of its Home as a Service ( HaaS ) focus

Driving loyalty, profits and brand value through recurring revenue models

Shifting focus towards direct sales and a subscription model

Revolutionising appliance sales: The rise of subscription models

LG's subscription success: Convenience, growth and loyalty redefined

Transforming customer relationships: Growth of appliance subscription models

Conclusion

Future implications

Opportunities for growth

