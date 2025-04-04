RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-04-04
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500 
Total bid volume, SEK mln7,600
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500
Number of bids17
Number of accepted bids5
Average yield2.0615 %
Lowest yield2.0530 %
Highest accepted yield2.0690 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2025-04-04
Loan1053 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192 
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500 
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,910
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500
Number of bids17
Number of accepted bids5
Average yield2.6062 %
Lowest yield2.6020 %
Highest accepted yield2.6180 %
% accepted at highest yield       16.00



 


Recommended Reading