RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-04-04
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|7,600
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|17
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|2.0615 %
|Lowest yield
|2.0530 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.0690 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-04-04
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,910
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|17
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|2.6062 %
|Lowest yield
|2.6020 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.6180 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|16.00