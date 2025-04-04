Energy Harvesting Systems Market Report 2025: Revenues Hit $610 Million in 2025; Projected to Reach $940 Million by 2030 Led by STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology, Infineon Technologies

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Harvesting System Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The energy harvesting system market is expected to grow from USD 0.61 billion in 2025 to USD 0.94 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.



The major drivers contributing to the market growth are the adoption of sensors in wearable electronics and the expansion of smart cities and infrastructure projects across diverse applications such as building & home automation, consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, security, and agriculture & smart farming.

Research Coverage



The report segments the energy harvesting system market and forecasts its size by technology, component, application, and region. It also comprehensively reviews drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth and covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the market.

The major players in the energy harvesting system market with a significant global presence include STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).

PMICs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The power management integrated circuits (PMICs) segment is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the energy harvesting system market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for effective energy conversion, storage, and distribution in self-powered devices. PMICs are crucial in maximizing power transfer from energy harvesting sources by regulating voltage efficiently and reducing energy loss to ensure the maximum use of harvested energy.



PMICs also improve energy storage management through enhanced performance of energy storage devices, including capacitors and rechargeable batteries, by managing charging cycles effectively and preventing overcharging or wastage of energy. In addition, PMICs provide power distribution with high reliability by providing smooth and stable power to different components in self-powered devices, thus enhancing overall system efficiency and prolonging device lifespan. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements in PMICs, such as ultra-low-power designs and adaptive power management schemes, are also promoting further market growth.



The light energy harvesting is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The light energy harvesting segment is anticipated to capture the highest market size within the energy harvesting system market throughout the forecast period because of its broad applicability, high energy conversion efficiency, and consistent advancements in photovoltaic technology. Light energy harvesting is widely utilized across various industries, including consumer electronics, industrial automation, smart buildings, and transportation, making it the most versatile and scalable energy harvesting technology. Moreover, its higher energy conversion rates, especially via solar and photovoltaic technologies, provide a stable power supply for a vast array of uses, ranging from IoT devices to remote monitoring systems.



In addition, ongoing advancements in photovoltaic materials, like flexible and transparent solar cells, improve the efficiency, longevity, and integration value of light energy harvesting, leading to further penetration. Additionally, the growing use of solar-powered sensors, wearables, and IoT devices is driving demand for light energy harvesting solutions, enabling extended device lifespans and reducing reliance on traditional batteries. Government incentives, policies promoting renewable energy adoption, and increasing investments in solar energy infrastructure further contribute to market growth.



North America is expected to witness the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period



North America is expected to witness the second-highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the energy harvesting system market during the forecast period due to the region's strong focus on technological innovation, increasing adoption of smart and sustainable energy solutions, and substantial investments in research and development. North America region is a hub for major technology companies and sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing, which boosts ongoing advancements in energy harvesting technology, making them more cost-saving and efficient.



In addition, expanding the implementation of energy harvesting systems in IoT devices, smart homes, industrial automation, and healthcare is pushing market growth forward. Energy-efficient and self-sustaining solutions are also fueled by sustainability programs and government policies. In addition, substantial investments from private and public sources promote innovation, resulting in improved system performance, broader application, and more commercialization across industries. These combined factors put North America at the forefront as one of the fastest-growing markets for energy harvesting systems, pushing the development of self-sustaining energy solutions and solidifying its position in the global shift toward energy efficiency and sustainability.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Solutions Integration of IoT Devices in Building & Home Automation Government Regulations and Incentives for Green Energy

Restraints High Initial Cost of Energy Harvesting Systems Limited Power Output and Storage Challenges Limitations in Remotely Installed Networking Modules Geographic and Environmental Constraints

Opportunities Expansion of Smart Cities and Infrastructure Projects Adoption of Sensors in Wearable Electronics Integration of Energy Harvesting in Automotive

Challenges Lack of Standardization and Compatibility Issues Slow Adoption in Large-Scale Industrial Applications Integration of Energy Harvesting Systems into Existing Infrastructure



Case Study Analysis

Thermokon Achieves Energy Efficiency in Historic Town Hall with Wireless Solution

Pavegen Powers Phone Charging Through Footsteps

NXP and Enocean Streamline Wireless Energy Harvesting in Smart Home Devices with NFC

Pavegen Develops Kinetic Tennis Experience to Support Sustainability

Additional Insights Covered

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

Investment and Funding Scenario

Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Energy Harvesting Systems Market

Companies Profiled in the Report

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ABB

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Enocean GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Qorvo, Inc.

E-Peas

Kistler Group

Mide Technology Corp.

Physik Instrumente (PI) SE & Co. KG

Trameto Limited

CTS Corporation

Nexperia

Ceramtec GmbH

Bionic Power Inc.

Kinergizer

Powercast

Micropelt

Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.

APC International, Ltd.

Voltree Power, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqdi1g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.