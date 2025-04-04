Emergency Contraceptive Pills (EPCs) Market Research Report 2025: Analysis and Forecast Through 2020-2030 Featuring In-Depth Profiles of Bayer, Combe, Knoll Healthcare, Lupin, Mankind Pharma & More

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market was valued at USD 604.42 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 779.70 Million in the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.31% through 2030.

High Incidence of Unprotected Sex



Emergency contraceptive pills (ECPs) are specifically designed to prevent unintended pregnancies when regular contraception methods have failed, were not used, or were used incorrectly. Unprotected sex carries a higher risk of pregnancy, and ECPs provide a timely and effective option to reduce this risk. Unprotected sex can result from a variety of circumstances, including contraceptive method failure (e.g., condom breakage), lack of access to contraception, sexual assault, or unexpected sexual encounters. In these emergency situations, individuals may turn to ECPs to prevent an unintended pregnancy. ECPs offer a level of privacy and discretion, allowing individuals to take control of their reproductive health without the need for a healthcare provider's involvement or the disclosure of personal information.



The effectiveness of ECPs decreases with time after unprotected sex. Therefore, individuals who engage in unprotected sex and want to prevent pregnancy are often motivated to obtain and use ECPs as soon as possible, making timeliness a crucial factor. In some cases, individuals may not have access to regular contraception methods, such as birth control pills or condoms. In these situations, ECPs can serve as a backup option to prevent pregnancy. Increasing awareness and education about emergency contraception have led to more people recognizing the availability and benefits of ECPs, which can drive demand.



Changing lifestyles, including increased social activities and relationships, may lead to situations where individuals find themselves engaging in unprotected sex unexpectedly. Even when regular contraception methods are used correctly, there is always a small risk of failure. This concern can motivate individuals to use ECPs as an added precaution. In many countries, ECPs are legally available and may be accessible without a prescription. These regulatory factors can contribute to the demand for ECPs in cases of unprotected sex. For individuals who experience anxiety or worry after unprotected sex, the availability of ECPs can provide psychological relief and peace of mind. This factor will help in the development of the Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market.



Stigma and Misinformation



Stigma associated with emergency contraception can discourage individuals from seeking or using these pills. This stigma may arise from cultural, religious, or social beliefs that view emergency contraception as morally or socially unacceptable. There is often misinformation and myths surrounding emergency contraceptive pills, which can create confusion and hesitation among potential users. Common myths include misconceptions about their safety, effectiveness, and side effects. Stigma and misinformation can create barriers to accessing emergency contraception. For example, individuals may avoid seeking ECPs from healthcare providers or pharmacies due to fear of judgment or misunderstanding about how the pills work.



Misinformation can contribute to a lack of awareness about emergency contraception. Some individuals may not even be aware that ECPs are available or how they can be obtained. The fear of being judged by healthcare providers, pharmacists, or peers can deter individuals from seeking emergency contraception. This fear may be based on the belief that using ECPs implies irresponsible behavior or promiscuity.



Cultural and religious beliefs can strongly influence attitudes towards contraception, including emergency contraception. Some cultures and religious groups may consider the use of ECPs as morally unacceptable. Inadequate sexual education can contribute to misinformation about emergency contraception. Comprehensive sex education programs are essential in addressing this challenge and providing accurate information. Misinformation can lead to misconceptions about the side effects of emergency contraception, causing unnecessary concerns or fears about health risks.



Telemedicine and E-Commerce



Telemedicine platforms have been providing individuals with the opportunity to consult with healthcare professionals remotely. This includes discussing their need for emergency contraception, receiving guidance on its use, and obtaining prescriptions when necessary. Telemedicine services have made it easier for individuals to access medical advice and prescriptions for emergency contraceptive pills from the comfort and privacy of their homes. Online retailers and e-commerce platforms have been offering emergency contraceptive pills for sale. This allows individuals to purchase these products discreetly and conveniently without visiting a physical pharmacy or healthcare provider.



E-commerce platforms have expanded access to emergency contraception, especially for those who may feel uncomfortable or embarrassed discussing the topic in person. Depending on the region and local regulations, some e-commerce platforms may offer both prescription and non-prescription (over the counter) emergency contraceptive pills. This provides consumers with choices based on their specific needs and circumstances. Telemedicine and e-commerce provide a level of privacy and convenience that many individuals find appealing.



They can access emergency contraception without face-to-face interactions and without disclosing their personal information to pharmacy staff or healthcare providers. Through telemedicine, individuals can engage in digital consultations with healthcare professionals who can assess their situation, provide guidance, and prescribe emergency contraception if deemed appropriate. This process may include video calls, chat services, or secure messaging. Telemedicine and e-commerce have the potential to expand access to emergency contraception to underserved areas or regions with limited access to healthcare facilities or pharmacies.



Key Players Profiled in the EPCs Market

Afaxys Pharma LLC

Bayer AG

Combe Inc.

Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC

Gedeon Richter PLC

HLL Lifecare Ltd.

Knoll Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

Lupin Ltd.

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Report Scope

Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market, By Type:

Combination Pills

Progesterone Pills

Others

Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Others

Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific China India South Korea Australia Japan

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Italy

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $604.42 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $779.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fall

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.