Media, Sera and Reagents in the Biotechnology Market, 2021-2029 - Rising Demand for 3D Cell Cultures and Biopharmaceuticals in Emerging Countries Driving Revenues

The global market for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology is expected to grow from $6.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
The biopharmaceutical industry has been witnessing tremendous growth recently due to the increasing demand for innovative therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, vaccines and others. The demand for these therapies is due to various factors, such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing awareness and novel product launches.
The growing demand for cell cultures from the biopharmaceutical industry, coupled with rising R&D activities in stem cells and regenerative medicines, augments global market growth for cell culture media, sera and reagents.
Report Scope
This report highlights current and future market potential for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology. It provides a detailed analysis of the market drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report includes detailed information on emerging technologies, patent analysis, ESG development, investment outlook and deals. The report also covers market projections through 2029 and presents a competitive landscape.
The report provides market estimates and forecasts based on product type, end user and region. For market estimates, data is provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historical years, 2023 as the base year and 2029 as the forecast year.
The report includes:
- 87 data tables and 55 additional tables
- An analysis of the global market for media, sera and reagents in the biotech industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation of the overall market size for media, sera and reagents and their corresponding market share analysis by product type, end use and region
- Discussion of the market potential, and forecasts for the market's segments and sub-segments
- In-depth information concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive demand for media, sera and reagents
- Review of the current market status, key technology issues, industry value chain, Porter's Five Forces, competitive landscape and R&D activity
- A discussion of the industry's ESG challenges and practices
- Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other market strategies
- Profiles of the leading companies
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|152
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$9.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Rising Investments in Biopharmaceuticals
- Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines
- Technological Advances
- Rising Aging Population and the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Market Restraints
- Ethical Issues and Regulatory Constraints
- Lack of Skilled Professionals and High Cost of Biopharmaceutical Development
- Market Opportunities
- Rising Demand for 3D Cell Cultures
- Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals in Emerging Countries
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies
- Introduction
- Emerging Technologies
- Application of AI/ML in Cell Culture
- Single Use Technologies
- Patent Analysis
- Cell Culture Media
- Cell Culture Reagents
Chapter 5 Regulatory Scenario
- Regulatory Landscape in the Global Market
- Cell Culture Media
- Sera
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Market Insights
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Reagents
- Media
- Sera
- Market Analysis by End User
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Academic Research Institutes
- Contract Manufacturing and Development Organizations (CDMOs/CROs)
- Other End Users
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Market Rankings Analysis
- Strategic Initiatives
- M&A Activities
- Investments and Expansions
- Product Introductions
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Sustainability Trends and Initiatives
- Environmental Initiatives
- Social and Governance Initiatives
- Governance Initiatives
- ESG Risk Ratings Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
