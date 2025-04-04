MENA AI Healthcare Market Report 2025 - MENA AI in Healthcare Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2029, Growing at 35.8% CAGR

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Healthcare Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an analysis of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It covers various aspects of the market, including technological advances, economic factors, and business considerations, and provides insights into the different segments. The report delves into the key players engaged in healthcare AI industry.



The MENA AI in healthcare market reached a value of $290.0 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow at CAGR of 30.9% from 2024 to 2029, reaching $1.8 billion by 2029. Israel led the regional market in 2023, driven by increasing numbers of startup companies, growing investment, and government funding for developing new technologies. The market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 35.8% through 2029.



The MENA region offers a unique and promising opportunity for exploring healthcare AI market, and the market is driven by several compelling factors. Conducting a market study in this region is crucial to understanding the shifting healthcare landscape, uncovering untapped opportunities, and maintaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving healthcare AI sector. For companies seeking expansion, the MENA region's potential to foster innovation, enhance trial efficiency, and boost advances in AI healthcare cannot be overlooked.



Report Scope



This report delves into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) AI in healthcare markets, using 2023 as a benchmark year, and it is offering projections for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029, with estimations of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). The market size has been estimated from the perspective of AI use in the region's healthcare sector. This report covers various aspects of the market, including technological advances, economic factors, and business considerations, and provides insights into the different segments. The report delves into the key players engaged in healthcare AI industry, covering aspects such as technology, components, and applications specifically for the market in the Middle East and North Africa. It reveals market growth factors and examines regional dynamics influencing the market.



Turkey is excluded from the scope of this report as its AI in healthcare market is significantly more advanced than other countries in the MENA region. Including these markets would skew the analysis and not accurately reflect the unique opportunities and challenges the rest of the region faces. This approach ensures a focused examination of MENA's emerging AI in the healthcare landscape, which may be more relevant for companies seeking to expand into less mature markets.



The Report Includes

Analyses of the trends in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA) markets for AI in healthcare, with revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the size of the market and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by component, technology, application, and country

Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, prospects, and the impact of various macroeconomic factors

An understanding of the emerging technologies and applications of AI in the healthcare infrastructure, their advantages and disadvantages, and market outlook in the MENA region

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' product offerings, strategic alliances, venture fundings and investment outlook

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 42 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $290 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.8% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 AI in Healthcare Industry Outlook

Global AI in Healthcare Industry Overview

MENA AI in the Healthcare Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Expanding Medical Databases Rise in Investment and Funding in AI Infrastructure Shortage of Healthcare Professionals

Market Challenges and Restraints Lack of Clear Regulations Higher Cost for AI Infrastructure Concerns About Data Security

Market Opportunities Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine Increasing Prevalence of Diseases



Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Component

Market Analysis, by Technology

Market Analysis, by Application

Chapter 5 Emerging Markets

Middle East and North African Market Analysis, by Country Israel Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Iran Egypt GCC4 Rest of the MENA



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Market Players and Products

