U.S. Patent Practice Online Training Course (June 10-13, 2025) - Master USPTO Claims Construction and Judicial Interpretation, with In-Depth Coverage on Enablement, Written Description, and the AIA

The area of US patent practice can be complex and confusing. Are you up to date with the latest court decisions and best practice?

This highly interactive seminar will give you a comprehensive understanding of the US patent system and enable you to work more effectively with your US counterparts. It will highlight the important differences between US and European patent practice and provide you with the opportunity for in-depth discussions about prosecution practice and procedure throughout the course.

The programme covers important tactics to get the most out of your prosecution dollar, and provides lots of claim drafting tips to give your application a solid footing for US prosecution and enforcement.

This event will bring you right up to date on the latest legislative changes under the America Invents Act (AIA), as well as all the recent and pending US Supreme and other court decisions of importance. You will also get to grips with current happenings in the USPTO that could impact on your role.

Key topics covered:

Legal framework

Claim construction

US patent prosecution practice and procedure

The written description, enablement and best mode requirements

Definiteness

Statutory subject matter

Novelty and prior art

Obviousness

Provisional and continuing applications

Restriction practice and obviousness Type double patenting

USPTO programs

Patent Law Treaty implementation

Duty of candor

Infringement

Patent litigation and damages

The balanced mix of theory, discussion and examples will give you a greater understanding of the cornerstones of US patent law and the main differences between US and EP patent practice.

Why you should attend

This is a fantastic opportunity to take full advantage of the open seminar environment that this event offers. With a high degree of interaction with the expert trainers, as well as other participants, this is a great forum for discussing your particular questions and concerns.

Offering a wide-ranging and detailed understanding, this seminar covers what every European patent practitioner should know about US patent practice.

By attending this course you will:

Understand claims construction rules and guidelines in the USPTO

claims construction rules and guidelines in the USPTO Learn about the interplay of enablement and with written description

about the interplay of enablement and with written description Expand your knowledge on the effect of the AIA

your knowledge on the effect of the AIA Get to grips with the latest on judicial interpretation

with the latest on judicial interpretation Explore obviousness and type double patenting

obviousness and type double patenting Examine inventorship, joint inventorship and derivation actions

inventorship, joint inventorship and derivation actions Clarify post issuance practice

post issuance practice Consider infringement: direct, contributory, extraterritorial and exhaustion

infringement: direct, contributory, extraterritorial and exhaustion Master the doctrine of equivalents

the doctrine of equivalents Get up to date with the latest in litigation, damages and remedies

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

This course will be of particular help and interest for:

Corporate patent counsel

Patent attorneys from corporate and private practice

Intellectual property consultants

Patent managers and engineers

Company legal advisers

All those involved with patent protection in the United States

