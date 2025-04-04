U.S. Cosmetics Market and Companies Analysis Report (2025-2033) Featuring Coty, P&G, Estee Lauder & More - Clean Beauty, Social Media Influence, Personalization, and Sustainability Among the Key Growth Drivers

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cosmetics Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Cosmetics market is projected to reach US$ 149.53 billion in 2033 from US$ 97.89 billion in 2024 during the period spanning 2025-2033, and with an absolute CAGR of 4.82% throughout 2025 to 2033. Increasing premium beauty demand by the consumers, the growth of the concept of skincare awareness, the rising adaptation of green cosmetics along with other new and sustainable innovations supported through improvements in e-commerce and digital marketing.

Consumer Demand for Clean Beauty Products



There is growing consumer demand for cosmetics free from harmful chemicals and toxins that represent an increase in awareness related to health and ingredient transparency. Products labeled as "clean," "vegan," or "cruelty-free" are increasing in popularity among US consumers. This demand for safer, more natural ingredients has challenged beauty brands to create eco-friendly and sustainable products. The clean beauty trend is particularly driven by millennials and Gen Z, with 43% of this age group preferring natural skincare, compared to 31% of the general US consumer population.



Social Media and E-Commerce Influence



Social media sites like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok have significantly changed the beauty and cosmetics market in the United States. Influencers and beauty vloggers play an important role in influencing consumer preferences and purchases. These platforms give consumers real-time reviews of products, tutorials, and recommendations, which deepen the connection between brands and their audience.



In addition, the increased availability of online sales has made the process of buying cosmetics less strenuous. The store comes to the shopper with the convenience of home delivery and virtual tryouts. This development allows brands to reach a wider audience while improving the effectiveness of their marketing strategies. According to Tinuiti data released in June 2023, a total of 37% of US beauty shoppers start their searches on Amazon and not on others such as Walmart (23%), retailer websites (9%), and search engines (8%). Therefore, this goes to show just how much beauty is shifting online.



Personalization and Inclusivity in Cosmetics



The rising demand for inclusive and customized beauty products is one of the main growth drivers in the US market. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that cater to a diverse array of skin types, tones, and specific concerns, leading to a monumental shift in the beauty landscape. As the call for inclusivity grows louder, beauty brands are responding by expanding their product lines to encompass a wider spectrum of offerings.



For this, it produces an incredible scale of skincare product arrays, foundations, and cosmetics provided in a rich variety of different shades to truly celebrate the unicity of one's beauty. Plus, many other brands are implementing personalization via bespoke skincare services, such as serums, and tailored procedures, based upon comprehensive analyses from each customer about their skin. By focusing on these individualized approaches, companies not only increase customer satisfaction but also deepen loyalty and ensure that every customer feels heard and understood throughout their beauty journey.



Regulatory and Compliance Challenges



The cosmetics industry in the US faces significant regulatory hurdles, as manufacturers must comply with stringent guidelines set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies. These regulations ensure the safety and efficacy of cosmetics, but they can be costly and time-consuming for companies to navigate. Brands need to keep pace with changing legislation, particularly over claims such as "organic," "natural," or "cruelty-free." As the demand for clean and sustainable beauty products continues to rise, it is challenging for companies in the cosmetics industry to balance maintaining compliance with preserving the integrity of their product formulations.



High Competition and Market Saturation



The United States has a very competitive cosmetics industry. There are so many brands that fight for consumers' attention. Because of both new and existing companies' continued innovation to gain more market share, the market becomes saturated. Smaller or emerging businesses can be hard-pressed to differentiate themselves and gain retail relationships, while larger corporations can overwhelm the industry with massive marketing spends. Consumers are becoming fussy and demanding unique, customized products. In light of an increasingly competitive arena, business houses need to continually innovate, invest in marketing, and obtain the element of differential product, thereby keeping the interest of customers alive and holding them to the brand.



United States Hair Care Products Market



The US hair care products market is growing steadily. Consumers are seeking specialized, high-quality products. All products for shampoos, conditioners, hair treatments, and styling products come within this category. With people learning more about hair health, products containing natural ingredients such as organic oils, vitamins, and plant extracts are highly sought after. Another reason the industry is evolving is due to individualized hair care products, for example, shampoos and conditioners specific to certain hair types and problems. Social media and e-commerce influencers have become crucial factors in determining consumer trends and what people will buy. July 2024, Aeterna unveiled its all-natural, Made in Italy haircare brand in the United States. Two brothers from Italy, co-founders Stefano and Guido Spacagna, own and operate the popular Spacagna Italian Hair Design salon on Miracle Mile in Miami, FL.



United States Makeup and Color Cosmetics Market



The United States makeup and color cosmetics market is booming as demand for new, high-performance beauty products continues to increase. This market encompasses foundations, lipsticks, eyeliners, eyeshadows, blushes, and other color cosmetics that enhance the beauty of the individual. More and more consumers are opting for products with long-lasting wear, skin benefits, and different shades. Due to the rising awareness of inclusivity, companies have started catering to a large variety of skin tones. Social media and the beauty influencer on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok drive trends and consumer choices. Demand for green and clean beauty products is driving the future of the market.



United States Women Cosmetics Market



The United States women's cosmetics market is huge and expanding rapidly. More women are focusing on beauty and self-care. Skincare, makeup, and personal care products are their primary purchases in the category, and they want innovative and high-quality ones. There is increased interest in natural, cruelty-free, and clean beauty products since women are keen on the content of their cosmetics. The market is also witnessing a shift towards personalisation as companies create bespoke skincare and makeup to fit different needs. Beauty influencers through social media channels are the significant players in making purchasing decisions and defining beauty trends.



United States Pharmacies Cosmetics Market



The cosmetics market in US pharmacies has greatly improved. More people buy beauty and personal care products at pharmacies during their prescription pickups. This trend is arising because shopping for cosmetics together is convenient, and most people concentrate on self-care. Pharmacies are being equipped with more products, including premium dermatologist-approved brands, to lure customers into reliable and practical options. Pharmacy stores also see an increased demand for beauty products that are related to health consciousness, such as those containing natural or organic ingredients.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $97.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $149.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered United States

