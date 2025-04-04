United States Fish and Seafood Industry Analysis 2025-2029 - Fresh Seafood Sales Stagnate as Processed Options Continue to Gain Popularity

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish and Seafood in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Despite showing a slowing rate of decline in volume terms, retail sales of fish and seafood continued to struggle in the US in 2024. Furthermore, this improving performance came at the expense of foodservice, which saw a strong slowdown in growth, and sales remained fairly static in both 2023 and 2024. Moreover, even as overall at-home consumption of fish and seafood returned, competition from processed options continued to challenge the growth opportunities for fresh.



This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Crustaceans, Fish, Molluscs and Cephalopods.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Both retail and foodservice struggle to achieve volume growth in fish and seafood

Foodservice struggles to align costs with slowing demand

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Geopolitics and domestic tensions to threaten supply chain stability

Demographic shifts to create areas of opportunity

Summary 1 Major Processors of Fish and Seafood 2024

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Total Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024

Table 2 Total Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 4 Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 5 Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 7 Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Packaged vs Unpackaged: % Volume 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Total Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: Total Volume 2024-2029

Table 9 Forecast Total Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2024-2029

Table 10 Forecast Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Table 11 Forecast Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029

Table 12 Forecast Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 13 Forecast Retail Sales of Fish and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

FRESH FOOD IN THE US



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Fresh food in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Retailing developments

What next for fresh food?

MARKET DATA

Table 14 Total Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024

Table 15 Total Sales of Fresh Food by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 16 Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 17 Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 18 Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 19 Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 20 Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Packaged vs Unpackaged: % Volume 2019-2024

Table 21 Retail Distribution of Fresh Food by Format: % Volume 2019-2024

Table 22 Forecast Total Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Total Volume 2024-2029

Table 23 Forecast Total Sales of Fresh Food by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2024-2029

Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Volume 2024-2029

Table 25 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2024-2029

Table 26 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 27 Forecast Retail Sales of Fresh Food by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

