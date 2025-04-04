U.S. Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Report 2025-2032: An $18.45 Billion Industry - Digital Transformation, Subscription Models, and Sustainable Practices Present Business Opportunities

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Country: (U.S.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market is expected to experience consistent growth, driven by evolving consumer habits, increasing urbanization, and technological progress. The sector is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.43%, with its valuation anticipated to reach $12.74 billion in 2025 and $18.45 billion by 2032.

This industry includes businesses that provide laundry and dry-cleaning services for various garments and textiles. While laundry services involve washing, drying, and folding clothes using commercial equipment, dry cleaning employs specialized chemical techniques for delicate fabrics. These services cater to both individuals and businesses, offering enhanced fabric care, convenience, and hygiene.



Market growth is being propelled by an increasing reliance on professional garment care. More individuals are outsourcing their laundry needs due to time constraints, and advancements in eco-friendly cleaning methods and digital service platforms are playing an essential role in reshaping the industry.



Key Growth Drivers

Expansion of On-Demand Services: The rise of mobile-based, on-demand laundry services is reshaping the industry, allowing customers to schedule pickups and deliveries effortlessly.

Fast-Paced Lifestyles: Growing urbanization has led to increased outsourcing of laundry services, offering time-efficient solutions for busy consumers.

Sustainability Awareness: Consumers are shifting towards environmentally friendly dry-cleaning techniques, reducing reliance on harmful chemicals.

Integration of Smart Technologies: The adoption of digital solutions and automation is enhancing service efficiency, making processes more streamlined and user-friendly.

Emerging Business Opportunities

Digital Transformation: Implementation of online platforms, mobile payments, and AI-driven garment sorting are creating opportunities for businesses to expand their reach.

Sustainable Practices: The demand for biodegradable, non-toxic cleaning products is fostering a shift toward greener business models.

Subscription-Based Services: Introducing subscription models and loyalty programs can enhance customer retention and long-term profitability.

Strategic Alliances: Collaborating with residential buildings, corporate offices, and hotels can broaden market reach and increase revenues.

Challenges Facing the Market

Regulatory Compliance: Stricter environmental regulations regarding chemical waste disposal and water conservation are increasing operational complexities.

Rising Costs: Higher expenses related to energy, labor, and advanced cleaning technologies pose challenges for maintaining profitability.

Competition from Advanced Home Appliances: The introduction of high-tech, in-home laundry machines may reduce dependency on professional laundry services.

Regional Market Trends

North America remains the dominant player in the laundry and dry-cleaning services sector due to strong economic growth, increasing disposable incomes, and a demand for time-saving services. The rapid adoption of technology and urbanization is further accelerating market expansion across the region.



Competitive Analysis

The industry is marked by a mix of well-established players and innovative startups utilizing advanced technology to enhance their offerings. Competitive strategies include digital adaptation, sustainability initiatives, and partnerships to widen service scope. Leading companies in the U.S. laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services market include:

CSC Service Works Inc.

Lapels Dry Cleaning

Yates Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services

ByNext

Martinizing Dry Cleaning

Angelica Corporation

Tide Cleaners

Rinse, Inc.

ZIPS Cleaners

The Huntington Company

Alsco Pty. Ltd.

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. U.S. Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2025

1.5. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.6. Economic Overview

2.6.1. U.S. Economic Projections

2.7. PESTLE Analysis



3. U.S. Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Outlook, 2019-2032

3.1. U.S. Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Outlook, by Type, Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.1.1. Coin Operated Services

3.1.1.2. Retail Laundry or Dry Cleaning

3.1.1.3. Corporate or Industrial Laundry Services

3.1.1.4. Others

3.2. U.S. Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Outlook, by Mode of Operation Industry, Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.1.1. Store Pick-Up & Delivery

3.2.1.2. Site Pick-Up & Delivery

3.3. U.S. Laundry Facilities and Dry-Cleaning Services Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Bn), 2019-2032

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.1.1. Southeast U.S.

3.3.1.2. West U.S.

3.3.1.3. Southeast U.S.

3.3.1.4. Southwest U.S.

3.3.1.5. Midwest U.S.



4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Purity vs Mode of Operation Industry Heatmap

4.2. Manufacturer vs Mode of Operation Industry Heatmap

4.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.4. Competitive Dashboard

4.5. Company Profiles

4.5.1. CSC Service Works Inc.

4.5.1.1. Company Overview

4.5.1.2. Product Portfolio

4.5.1.3. Financial Overview

4.5.1.4. Business Strategies and Development

4.5.2. Lapels Dry Cleaning

4.5.3. Yates Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services

4.5.4. ByNext

4.5.5. Martinizing Dry Cleaning

4.5.6. Angelica Corporation

4.5.7. Tide Cleaners

4.5.8. Rinse, Inc.

4.5.9. ZIPS Cleaners

4.5.10. The Huntington Company

4.5.11. Alsco Pty. Ltd.

4.5.12. Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/es3fl0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.