Asia Pacific Construction Industry Report 2025 with 10 Year Cost Structure Analysis

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Asia Pacific, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.

Asia Pacific Residential Construction Industry



The residential construction sector in Asia Pacific presents substantial growth opportunities driven by urbanization, technological integration, and robust government support. Demand for modern, affordable housing continues to expand as urban populations grow and consumer expectations evolve. This sector offers a fertile ground for innovative financing and construction methods that can deliver lasting value. Challenges such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory hurdles remain significant. These factors require agile strategies and robust risk management to maintain project timelines and margins. Stakeholders must remain vigilant and adaptable in the face of evolving market conditions.

Asia Pacific Commercial Construction



Commercial construction in Asia Pacific is poised for robust growth, driven by urban renewal initiatives and rapid digital transformation. Modernizing commercial spaces to meet evolving business needs creates significant investment opportunities. Both public and private capital flows strongly support the sector's trajectory. Challenges such as inflation, regulatory complexities, and market volatility persist, but proactive government policies are mitigating these risks. Adaptive strategies and effective risk management are crucial for sustaining growth amid these uncertainties. Stakeholders must remain flexible and innovative to capitalize on emerging trends.

Asia Pacific Institutional Construction



Institutional construction presents significant opportunities for long-term societal impact through improved education and healthcare infrastructure. Enhanced facilities directly contribute to public welfare and economic development, making this sector essential for driving social progress and sustainable growth. Key challenges include funding limitations and bureaucratic delays that impede project timelines and scalability. Overcoming these obstacles requires strategic public-private partnerships and streamlined processes. Effective management of these challenges is crucial for realizing the full potential of institutional construction.

Asia Pacific Industrial Construction



Industrial construction in Asia Pacific is poised for robust growth, driven by expanding manufacturing capabilities and increased regional trade. The sector offers attractive opportunities for long-term investment and technological innovation. Strategic capital investments in modernizing industrial infrastructure are expected to yield substantial returns.



Despite challenges such as commodity price volatility and supply chain disruptions, the industrial sector presents a promising outlook if managed with effective risk mitigation strategies. Proactive measures and agile management are key to navigating these challenges. The overall market remains resilient amid economic uncertainties.

Asia Pacific Infrastructure Construction



Modern infrastructure construction in Asia Pacific offers vast opportunities to boost economic connectivity and drive regional growth. The transformative impact of new infrastructure projects is evident in enhanced mobility, energy distribution, and water supply across urban and rural areas. This presents significant long-term benefits for economic development and quality of life. Despite high capital requirements and complex regulatory environments, the long-term benefits of modernized infrastructure are substantial.

Effective risk management, agile project execution, and robust financing strategies can overcome these challenges. Stakeholders must be prepared to navigate financial and operational uncertainties while seizing emerging opportunities. Leveraging digital innovations, sustainable practices, and collaborative policy frameworks is essential to optimizing returns and ensuring resilient, future-proof infrastructure developments. A forward-thinking approach integrating technology, finance, and human capital will secure competitive advantages. Decision-makers should focus on integrated solutions that address both current challenges and future opportunities.

A bundled offering, comprising 10 country reports

China Construction Industry Databook

India Construction Industry Databook

Australia Construction Industry Databook

Indonesia Construction Industry Databook

Thailand Construction Industry Databook

Malaysia Construction Industry Databook

Philippines Construction Industry Databook

Bangladesh Construction Industry Databook

Vietnam Construction Industry Databook

South Korea Construction Industry Databook

Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020 - 2029. KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Economic Indicators

Top Cities Construction Data

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

