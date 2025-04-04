Performance Apparel Markets Business Update Report, Q1 2025 - M&A Activity, ESG Trends, and Global Expansion Initiatives

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Performance Apparel Markets: Business Update, March 2025" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information, analysis and valuable insight into developments relating to the performance apparel industry in the following categories: acquisitions, divestments and mergers; environmental legislation; environmental, social and governance (ESG); joint ventures, cooperation, licensing and distribution; new stores; and standards, certifications and test methods.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

ACQUISITIONS, DIVESTMENTS AND MERGERS

Smart textiles producer Myant has acquired two textile technologies specialists in Switzerland as part of plans to strengthen its position in the health care market

Nanoleq

Osmotex

ENVIRONMENTAL LEGISLATION

Landmark legislation prohibiting the sale of apparel containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) has come into effect in several US states

California, USA

Colorado, USA

New York, USA

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)

Textile Exchange has called for virgin synthetic fibres to be phased out urgently

JOINT VENTURES, COOPERATION, LICENSING AND DISTRIBUTION

Milliken & Company has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Tidal Vision in order to accelerate the introduction of chemical solutions based on chitosan across a number of markets

Outdoor apparel and equipment brand Arc'teryx has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with textile recycling company Ambercycle

Puma has entered into an agreement with fibre producer Woodspin for the supply of Spinnova fibre

NEW STORES

Sporting goods retailer Decathlon has opened a new physical retail store in Munich, Germany, as part of ambitious plans for growth in the country

STANDARDS, CERTIFICATIONS AND TEST METHODS

Products containing fibres derived from recycled pre-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

plastic bottles will no longer be eligible for certification in accordance with Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex

Under Armour has collaborated with Hohenstein and PPT Group in the development of a test method for measuring the propensity of textiles to shed microfibres during washing

Companies Featured

Ambercycle

Arc'teryx

Decathlon

Hohenstein

Milliken & Company

Myant

Oeko-Tex

Physical Properties Testers (PPT) Group

Puma

Spinnova

Textile Exchange

Tidal Vision

Under Armour

Woodspin

