Spain Construction Industry Report 2025: Market to Grow by 3.9% to Reach €83.51 Billion this Year - Forecast to 2029

The construction market in Spain is expected to grow by 3.9% on annual basis to reach EUR 83.51 billion in 2025.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 5.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of EUR 80.40 billion to approximately EUR 97.78 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Spain, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Key Insights

Spain Residential Construction Industry



The growing demand for rental housing presents strong investment opportunities, particularly in the BTR market. Additionally, expanding green construction policies and sustainability incentives encourages innovation in residential development. Investors and developers who align with these trends will benefit from Spain's evolving housing landscape.

However, rising construction costs and regulatory hurdles may slow down new residential projects, making affordability a persistent challenge. Stricter environmental requirements and labor shortages further compound the sector's difficulties, requiring long-term strategic planning. Addressing these challenges will be key to sustaining growth in Spain's residential construction market.

Spain Commercial Construction Industry



Spain's commercial construction sector is transforming, driven by changing economic conditions and evolving business demands. The rise of mixed-use developments and flexible office spaces highlights the need for adaptive strategies to maintain commercial viability. Meanwhile, sustained interest in high-end commercial real estate and major redevelopment projects demonstrates confidence in long-term sector growth.

However, inflation, high material costs, and shifting retail dynamics pose risks for developers and investors. Stricter energy efficiency regulations and sustainability mandates will require businesses to integrate greener solutions. Successfully addressing these challenges will determine the resilience and future trajectory of Spain's commercial construction industry.

Spain's Institutional Construction Industry



Spain's institutional construction sector presents strong investment opportunities, particularly in healthcare and education. The demand for modern hospitals and schools is expected to grow, creating new project opportunities for public and private sector players. Government funding, EU Recovery Funds, and PPPs will be crucial in ensuring the timely completion of essential infrastructure projects.

However, financial constraints and regulatory requirements remain significant challenges. Stricter sustainability standards and the need for advanced technology integration may increase development costs. To sustain growth, institutional construction must balance innovation with cost-efficiency while leveraging alternative funding mechanisms to meet rising public service demands.

Spain Industrial Construction Industry



Spain's industrial construction sector presents strong investment opportunities, particularly in logistics, renewable energy, and battery manufacturing. The country's commitment to sustainability and its strategic location within Europe make it an attractive destination for industrial development. Collaboration between the public and private sectors will be key to sustaining long-term growth.

However, the industry faces challenges, such as rising material costs and supply chain disruptions, which could impact project viability. Developers must implement innovative solutions to mitigate these risks and maintain construction efficiency. Adapting to evolving market conditions and regulatory changes will be essential for continued success in Spain's industrial construction sector.

Spain Infrastructure Construction Industry



Spain's infrastructure construction sector offers significant investment opportunities, particularly in transportation, renewable energy, and smart city projects. Strong government support and EU funding drive growth, making infrastructure a key pillar of Spain's economic development. Developers who prioritize sustainability and digital transformation will benefit from the evolving market.

However, inflation, regulatory requirements, and labor shortages present challenges that must be managed effectively. Rising costs and environmental regulations require innovative solutions to ensure long-term project feasibility. Adapting to these challenges will be critical for sustaining growth and ensuring Spain's infrastructure meets future demands.

Scope: Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020 - 2029 in Spain

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Spain Economic Indicators

Spain Top Cities Construction Data

Spain Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Spain Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Spain Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Spain Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Spain Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Spain Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Spain Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Spain Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Spain Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Spain Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

