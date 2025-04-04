Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Market Research Report 2025: Preference for Injectable Therapies, Clinical Efficacy, Safety Demand, & Advancements in Diabetes Research Fueling Growth - Forecast to 2034

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The glucagon-like peptide 1 market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $20.88 billion in 2024 to $22.37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The glucagon-like peptide 1 market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $31.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.
The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising prevalence of diabetes, focus on improved diabetes management, patient preference for injectable therapies, clinical efficacy and safety profiles, advancements in diabetes research.
The global glucagon-such as peptide 1 market is anticipated to experience growth due to the rising prevalence of diabetes. Diabetes, characterized by elevated blood sugar levels, is a condition that glucagon-such as peptide 1 medications address, particularly in the context of type 2 diabetes, offering potential benefits such as weight loss and improved blood sugar control. As of January 2022, global diabetes prevalence in individuals aged 20-79 was estimated at 10.5% (536.6 million people), with a projected increase to 12.2% (783.2 million) by 2045, according to the National Library of Medicine. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of diabetes is expected to be a driving force for the glucagon-such as peptide 1 market.
The growth of the glucagon-such as peptide 1 (GLP-1) market is further expected to be fueled by an increasing emphasis on personalized medicine. Personalized medicine involves tailoring prevention, detection, or treatment approaches based on an individual's genetic or protein-related information. This approach enables the customization of GLP-1 formulations and dosages according to the specific needs and preferences of each patient. In 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 12 personalized medicines, constituting approximately 34% of all newly approved therapeutic molecular entities, as reported by the Personalized Medicine Coalition. Thus, the growing emphasis on personalized medicine serves as a catalyst for the glucagon-such as peptide 1 (GLP-1) market's expansion.
Technological innovations are emerging as a prominent trend in the global glucagon-such as peptide 1 market. Major companies within the market are introducing novel technologies to maintain their competitive positions. For example, Novo Nordisk A/S, a pharmaceutical company based in Denmark, has launched Wegovy, a groundbreaking once-weekly glucagon-such as peptide 1 therapy designed for weight management. Successfully completing the STEP Phase 3a clinical trial program, Wegovy demonstrated a safe and well-tolerated profile, making it an effective option for individuals struggling with obesity to achieve and sustain weight loss.
Leading companies in the glucagon-such as peptide 1 market are strategically focusing on product innovations, such as the development of oral semaglutide, to ensure their continued market presence. Oral semaglutide is a diabetes management medication delivered in pill form and taken orally. Novo Nordisk India, a healthcare company based in India, introduced oral semaglutide in January 2022. This peptide-in-a-pill formulation represents a groundbreaking advancement in diabetes treatment, providing patients with an oral alternative to injections. The innovation addresses challenges related to peptide degradation in the stomach, enhancing both stability and absorption.
North America was the largest region in the glucagon-such as peptide 1 market in 2024. The regions covered in the glucagon-such as peptide 1 market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the glucagon-such as peptide 1 market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
