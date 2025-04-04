Japan Wind Farms Database 2025: Location, Turbines, Players, Status

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Japan.

It includes 565 entries, representing 5,91 GW onshore and 62,77 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 16 entries (0,62 GW)
  • Operational: 404 entries (5,29 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 95 entries (62,2 GW)
  • Approved: 0 entry (0 GW)
  • Under construction: 2 entries (0,25 GW)
  • Operational: 11 entries (0,31 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bty8b5

