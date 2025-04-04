Japan Wind Farms Database 2025: Location, Turbines, Players, Status

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a database of wind farms in Japan.



It includes 565 entries, representing 5,91 GW onshore and 62,77 GW offshore.



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 16 entries (0,62 GW)

Operational: 404 entries (5,29 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 95 entries (62,2 GW)

Approved: 0 entry (0 GW)

Under construction: 2 entries (0,25 GW)

Operational: 11 entries (0,31 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

