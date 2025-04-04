Molecular Diagnostic for Infectious Diseases Market Size to Reach $17.61 Billion by 2030, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Global Disease Burden - The Insight Partners

US & Canada, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US & Canada, Apr, 02, 2025 (GlobeNewswire) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Molecular Diagnostic for Infectious Diseases Market Size and Forecast (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report”, The molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market is expected to reach US$ 17.61 billion by 2030 from US$ 6.83 billion in 2022; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period





For a detailed analysis and in-depth understanding of the Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Diseases Market, download the sample PDF report here- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00030044/

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher, Hologic, Siemens Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, DiaSorin, and Molzym.

Trending Topics: Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Diagnostics, Rapid Point-of-Care Testing Innovations, Decentralization and Point-of-Care Testing, and Integration of Rapid Molecular Diagnostics in Public Health Systems

Global Headlines on Molecular Diagnostic for Infectious Diseases

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches PCR Kits for Infectious Disease Detection in India

Bruker Introduces New Mycobacteria and Fungi IVD Solutions for MALDI Biotyper, and a Novel LiquidArray Gastrointestinal Syndromic Panel





For Detailed Molecular Diagnostic for Infectious Diseases Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/molecular-diagnostic-for-infectious-diseases-market

Molecular Diagnostic for Infectious Diseases Market Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market is expected to reach US$ 17.61 billion by 2030 from US$ 6.83 billion in 2022; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Molecular tests for infectious diseases use technologies such as the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs), and next-generation sequencing (NGS) for detecting the genomic material of infection-causing bacteria, viruses, and fungi. These technologies aid in speedy and accurate identification, and these prove particularly useful in situations wherein standard culturing and conventional tests would otherwise fail. Molecular tests have also transformed the capacity to diagnose various infectious diseases such as COVID-19, tuberculosis, and HIV. The molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market has been expanding rapidly with the rising global infectious disease burden, the necessity for quicker and more precise diagnostics, the evolution of molecular techniques, and the increasing awareness of the importance of early detection in controlling epidemics. Additionally, the pandemic of COVID-19 has highlighted the feasibility and vitality of molecular diagnostics as more healthcare systems integrated it into routine infectious disease testing. The molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market continues to grow with a continued demand for individualized treatments and sustained initiatives to strengthen public health interventions to infectious disease epidemics.

Growing Application of Molecular Diagnostics in Veterinary Infectious Diseases: Diagnostic tools that are capable of identifying emerging infectious animal diseases at an early stage are critical to minimizing economic losses incurred by the outbreak of such diseases. PCR is still the most commonly employed molecular method for the detection of animal pathogens across the world. Diagnostic techniques of this kind are simple to apply, affordable, vulnerable, and specific, and they can be applied for mass screening and diagnoses. Additionally, point-of-care diagnostics (POCDs) offer portable, fast, and straightforward diagnostic platforms to identify the status of disease at the field level. Recently, real-time PCR (qPCR) has been converted into a POCD platform. The function of automatic platforms comprises nucleic acid extraction, thermal cycling runs, and on-site result reporting. MiniLab (Enigma Diagnostics) is a molecular diagnostic platform that is carried at the field level and used for confirming classical swine fever virus, African swine fever virus, avian influenza virus, and foot-and-mouth disease virus for research purposes. Further, Boster offers Bosterbio qPCR kits to detect up to 48 individual or pooled samples. It is utilized for gene expression profiling, viral or bacterial pathogen load determination, target DNA quantification, microbial detection, and evaluation of primer pair performance for probe-based qPCR. Thus, molecular diagnostics methods have the potential to replace conventional methods such as serological, microscopic, and culture-based techniques in the diagnosis of various infections in animals.

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Technologies: Genetic and genomic studies have enabled the creation of molecular diagnostic methods based on nucleic acid detection with rapid turnaround time, offering new ways to diagnose infectious diseases. A molecular diagnostic method can be employed to detect pathogens, determine genes causing drug resistance in pathogens, and conduct pathogen homology analysis; thus, it is rapidly emerging as a useful tool for the early diagnosis of infectious diseases. Molecular diagnostic methods and systems are applied in every field of anatomic and clinical pathologies. These tests can identify disease-associated sequences on DNA or RNA or alterations such as single nucleotide polymorphism, deletions, rearrangements, and insertions. CT scans, hematological examinations, and reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) have been traditionally in use for testing. With the rise of infectious diseases, the demand for quick, accurate testing platforms has surged to overcome the limitations of traditional testing approaches. Reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP), microarray-based detection, aptamer-based diagnosis, SHERLOCK, SHERLOCKv2, FET Biosensors, cell-based potentiometric diagnosis, and molecular imprinting technology are a few examples of novel molecular diagnostics techniques developed for infectious disease diagnosis. Combined efforts by scientific communities in various nations to combat infectious diseases and minimize the level of mortality have contributed to the molecular tools and diagnosis field as a whole, which is likely to serve as tremendous opportunities for the molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market players in the future.

Geographical Insights: In 2022, North America led the molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Stay Updated on The Latest Molecular Diagnostic for Infectious Diseases Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00030044/

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market is bifurcated into point-of-care testing and laboratory testing. The laboratory testing segment held a larger share of the market in 2022.



By end user, the molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market is segmented as human testing and vet testing. The human testing segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2022.



In terms of application, the molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market is bifurcated into point-of-care testing and laboratory testing. The market for the point-of-care testing application is further segmented into the detection of a single pathogen, detection of two or more pathogens, evaluation of emerging novel infections, surveillance and early detection of biothreat agents and diseases-related biomarkers, and antimicrobial resistance profiling. The detection of single pathogens segment led the market for point-of-care testing in 2022. The market for the laboratory testing segment is subsegmented into patient stratification, drug regimen selection, toxicity avoidance, therapeutic monitoring, and detection of predisposition to disease.



By disease type, the molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market is categorized into point-of-care testing and laboratory testing. Point-of-care testing is further segmented into the detection of sepsis, prosthetic joint infection, endocarditis, STDs, mononucleosis, group A streptococcus (GAS), and others. The market for the laboratory testing segment is subsegmented into sepsis, prosthetic joint infection, endocarditis, STDs, chlamydia, gastrointestinal infection, tuberculosis, H1N1 virus, and others. The STDs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.



Based on infection type, the molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market is categorized into bacteria, viral, fungi, and others. The bacteria segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.





The molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Purchase Premium Copy of Global Molecular Diagnostic for Infectious Diseases Market Size and Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00030044/

Conclusion

The molecular diagnostic for infectious diseases market is experiencing robust growth driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness regarding early disease detection, and the necessity for personalized healthcare. The integration of next-generation sequencing, artificial intelligence-based analysis, and high-speed point-of-care testing platforms is transforming diagnostic precision and speed. The industry particularly experienced rapid growth after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that urged speedy, scalable diagnostic technologies. The trend of decentralized testing and multiplex testing platform capabilities further magnify the potential of molecular diagnostics solutions to identify an array of pathogens. Moreover, with the support of robust government funding, regulatory agencies, and medical practitioners, the molecular diagnostics sector is well set to secure growth in the future. The increased incidence of infectious diseases worldwide and the transition toward more customized medicine are likely to spur continued innovation in this sector.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including diagnostic manufacturers and suppliers, healthcare providers and clinical laboratories, regulatory authorities, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical companies—along with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Related Reports-





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Défense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/molecular-diagnostic-for-infectious-diseases-market

