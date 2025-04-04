Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 59.95 Million by 2030, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Disease Prevalence - The Insight Partners

US & Canada, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis By Product (Kits & Reagents, Instruments, and Software & Services), Technology (Biosensor-Based, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular-Based Diagnostic Techniques, Clinical Biology, and Others), Application Type (Laboratory Testing and Point-of-Care Testing), Testing Type (Human Testing and Veterinary Testing), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes, Homecare Settings, and Others), and Geography”, The infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 59.95 Million in 2030 from US$ 38.36 Million in 2022. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030





The infectious disease diagnostics market is growing significantly with technological advancements in diagnostic tools. The infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application type, testing type, and end user. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the infectious disease diagnostics market are bioMerieux SA, DiaSorin SpA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corp, Trinity Biotech, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Trending Topics: Molecular Diagnostics, Rapid Diagnostics, Wearable Health Devices, and Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Diagnostics

Global Headlines on Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Singular Genomics Launches Next-Gen Sequencing Platform

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches PCR Kits for Infectious Disease Detection in India





Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 59.95 Million in 2030 from US$ 38.36 Million in 2022. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. The factors driving the market include the rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally and the increasing application of diagnostics in veterinary infectious diseases. However, an inadequate reimbursement scenario hinders market growth. Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Tools: The emergence of sophisticated diagnostic technologies has provided a significant boost to the infectious disease diagnostics market. New technologies such as molecular diagnostics, PCR (i.e., polymerase chain reaction), point-of-care testing, and next-generation sequencing (NGS) facilitate more precise, quicker, and affordable identification of infectious diseases. These new technologies are revolutionizing the diagnosis and treatment of infections.

Molecular diagnostics: PCR and nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) have made a difference in diagnostics, owing to their ability to provide highly sensitive and specific detection of pathogens. Molecular diagnostics aids in the early detection of diseases and improved patient management. In September 2024, QIAGEN introduced the QIAcuityDx digital PCR system for clinical testing in oncology. Point-of-care testing (POCT): As the need for quicker results increases, point-of-care diagnostic testing has emerged as a major force. POCT enables quick diagnosis in remote locations and emergency departments, thus enhancing patient outcomes. In June 2023, Sysmex launched a point-of-care testing system for the European market to detect antimicrobial susceptibility in just 30 minutes. Next-generation sequencing (NGS): NGS technologies make it possible to identify pathogens at the genetic level, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, particularly for complicated infectious diseases. NGS plays an important role in the research on viral mutations and new infections. In February, Roche revealed its proprietary “sequencing by expansion (SBX)” technology, defining a new category of next-generation sequencing.





Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases: The elevating cases of infectious diseases worldwide is a significant booster for the infectious disease diagnostics market. The global increase in antimicrobial resistance is another factor bolstering the market. Proper diagnostics are crucial in identifying the resistance patterns of infectious pathogens to decide on proper treatment regimens. Malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and hepatitis are still prevalent health issues in low- and middle-income countries. According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) new report on tuberculosis, approximately 8.2 million people were newly diagnosed with TB in 2023, which was the highest number recorded since WHO began global TB monitoring in 1995. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases has led to the development of new diagnostic products and services, which further raises the demand for infectious disease diagnostics products. For instance, as per the WHO 2022, cases of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are on the rise, with an estimate of over 1 million STDs being contracted daily worldwide, further driving the need for effective diagnostics.



Geographical Insights: In 2022, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the infectious disease diagnostics market during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

The infectious disease diagnostics market, by product, is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, and software and services. In 2022, the kits and reagents segment held the largest share of the market. The software & services segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The infectious disease diagnostics market, by technology, is segmented into biosensor-based, immunodiagnostics, molecular-based diagnostics, clinical biology, and others. In 2022, the molecular-based diagnostics segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, it is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The infectious disease diagnostics market, by application type, is segmented into point-of-care testing and laboratory testing. In 2022, the laboratory testing segment held a larger share of the market. Further, the point-of-care testing segment is expected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The infectious disease diagnostics market, by testing type, is segmented into human testing and veterinary testing. In 2022, the human testing segment held a larger share of the market. However, the veterinary testing segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The infectious disease diagnostics market, by end user, is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, research institutes, homecare settings, and others. In 2022, the diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest share of the market, and the same segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Conclusion

The market for Infectious Disease Diagnostics is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to several interrelated trends and causes. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, worsening due to global health issues, analysts stress, highlights the urgent need for practical microbial identification tools. The significance of prompt and precise microbial identification in public health has been underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting the investment in diagnostic systems.

The field of microbial identification is changing due to technological improvements, especially in molecular and genomic approaches. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing significantly impact clinical outcomes and patient care, which improve accuracy and shorten time-to-result. Another significant trend is using AI and machine learning in data analysis, which enhances laboratory workflow automation and diagnostic accuracy.

Regulatory constraints on businesses also drive demand to implement strong microbiological testing procedures in pharmaceuticals and food safety sectors. It is anticipated that fresh and creative solutions will surface as funding for research and development rises. The market for Infectious Disease Diagnostics has a bright future thanks to expansion prospects fueled by regulatory compliance, technical breakthroughs, and increased public health awareness.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including manufacturers and end users—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





