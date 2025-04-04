Park Street A/S Annual General Meeting 2025

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

PARK STREET A/S



In accordance with article 6.2 of the articles of association, the annual general meeting of Park Street

A/S (the "Company") is hereby called to be held on



28 April 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (Danish time)



The general meeting will be held at the following address:



Amaliegade 6, 2. Tv, 1256 København K





AGENDA



The board of directors has prepared the following agenda:

1. Board of directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year.

2. Presentation and approval of the audited annual report.

3. Board of directors' proposed resolution on the appropriation of profit or covering of loss

according to the approved annual report.

4. Presentation of and advisory vote of the remuneration report.

5. Proposals from the board of directors or shareholders to reduce the share capital by annulment

of 1,629,459 A shares and 12,164,865 B shares

6. Election of members to the board of directors.

7. Election of auditors.

8. Authorisation to the chair of the meeting

9. Any other business





Item 1 – Board of directors' report on the Company's activities the past year



The board of directors proposes that the general meeting takes note of the board of directors' report

on the Company's activities in the past year.

Item 2 – Presentation and approval of the annual report



The board of directors proposes that the audited annual report for the financial year 2024 is approved.

The annual report for 2024 is available on the Company's website: www.psnas.com.



Item 3 – Proposed resolution on appropriation of profit or covering of loss



The board of directors proposes that the results are transferred to the financial year 2025 in accordance

with the approved annual report.



Item 4 – Presentation and advisory vote on the remuneration report



The Company has prepared a remuneration report for the financial year of 2024. The board of directors

note that the remuneration report has been prepared in accordance with applicable law and the

recommendations for corporate governance.



The remuneration report 2024 provides an overview of the total remuneration paid or owed to the board

of directors and the executive management with respect to the financial year 2024. The remuneration

report is available on the Company's website: www.psnas.com.



The board of directors proposes that the remuneration report for the financial year 2024 is approved

by the general meeting.



Item 5 – Proposal to reduce the share capital by annulment of 1,629,459 A shares and

12,164,865 B shares



As at today, the Company's share capital amounts to a nominal value of DKK 57,175,572 divided into

12,827,637 class A shares of DKK 1.00 each and 44,347,935 class B shares of DKK 1.00 each.

The board of directors proposes to reduce the Company's share capital with a nominal amount of DKK

13,794,324 by distribution to the shareholders in accordance with section 188(1)(ii) of the Danish

Companies Act and at par rate.



The share capital reduction shall be made by annulment of the treasury shares owned by the Company

as at the date of this notice, being 1,629,459 A shares and 12,164,865 B shares. The treasury shares

have been acquired in accordance with the buy-back programs launched on 14 September 2022 and

28 February 2024 respectively.



The board of directors note that if the general meeting adopts the resolution to reduce the share capital,

the resolution will be published in the IT system of the Danish Business Authority (Erhvervsstyrelsen)

in accordance with section 192(1)(ii) of the Danish Companies Act, requesting the Company's creditors

to file any claims against the Company within a time-limit of four weeks. After expiry of the creditors'

time-limit for the filing of claims, the board of directors will then be able to implement the capital reduction

as adopted by the general meeting if this would still be deemed reasonable and in compliance with the

Danish Companies Act.

As a result of the proposed resolution, the board of directors proposed that article 3.1 of the articles of

association be amended to the following complete wording, subject to the share capital being

implemented following the 4 weeks' time-limit for the creditors to file claims:



"3.1 The Company's share capital is DKK 43,381,248 divided into DKK 11,198,178 class A shares of

DKK 1.00 each or multiples thereof and DKK 32,183,070 class B shares of DKK 1.00 or multiples

thereof. The share capital is fully paid up."

Item 6 – Election of board of directors



Pursuant to section 13.1 of the Company's articles of association, the general meeting elects 3-6

members to the board of directors. Elected members are chosen for a period of one year at a time.

Therefore, the elected period for any such member expires on the annual general meeting. Re-election

is possible.



The board of directors proposes that Anita Nassar, Pradeep Pattem, Ohene Aku Kwapong and Claes

Peter Rading, and Medha Pattem are re-elected, and that Dhruv Pattem is elected as new member of

the board of directors.



Information on all of the board candidates' may be found on the company's website as of the date of

this notice.



Item 7 – Election of auditors



In accordance with the recommendation from the audit committee, the board of directors proposes that

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33771231 (PwC) is reelected

as the Company's auditor.



The audit committee has confirmed that the committee has not been influenced by any third party and

that the committee has not been subject to any agreements restricting the general meeting's election

of auditors to certain categories or lists of auditors or auditing firms.



Item 8 – Authorisation to the chair of the meeting



The board of directors proposes that the chair of the general meeting is authorised (with delegation

powers) with the application and registration to the Danish Business Authority (Erhvervsstyrelsen) for

any resolutions passed, including to make any such amendments and additions to the resolutions,

which may be necessary in connection with the registration.



Documents available at the Company's office and website



The following documents will no later than on 4 April 2025 be made available for the shareholders'

inspection at the Company's website or its address: (i) this notice, including the agenda and the

complete proposals (included in this notice), (ii) the total number of shares and voting rights as at the

date of this notice (included in this notice), (iii) the audited annual report for the financial year 2024, (iv)

the remuneration report for the financial year 2024, (v) information and background of candidates up

for election to the board of directors, and (vi) proxy and postal vote forms.

Majority requirements



The proposals under the agenda's items 2, 3, 6, 7 and 8 may be adopted with a simple majority.

The proposal under the agenda's item 5 may be adopted by two-thirds of the voting rights and share

capital represented at the general meeting voting in favour.



The vote for the remuneration report under the agenda's item 4 is solely advisory.



Postal vote



Shareholders may choose to vote by postal vote prior to the holding of the general meeting. As at the

date of this notice, postal voting forms will be available at the Company's website www.psnas.com.



Postal votes may be submitted via the PSN shareholder portal on the Company's website

www.psnas.com or by email to GF@computershare.dk or by sending the postal vote by post to

Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1. floor, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark.



Postal votes must be received by the Company or Computershare A/S no later than on Friday, 25 April

2025 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) (Danish Time).



Proxy



Shareholders may attend the general meeting by proxy in which the shareholders may choose to elect

the board of directors or any other named third party as their proxy. As at the date of this notice, proxy

forms will be available at the Company's website: www.psnas.com.



Proxies must be submitted via the PSN shareholder portal on the Company's website: www.psnas.com

or by email to GF@computershare.dk or by sending the signed proxy to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej

26 D, 1. floor, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark.



In case of a third party proxy, the shareholder must request an admission card and voting card in the

name of such third party. In addition, the proxy must provide proof of his or her right to attend the

general meeting by presenting documentation for the application for registration and by presenting a

written and dated proxy form.



Proxies granted to the board of directors must be proxies to cast votes only in accordance with the

board of directors' recommendations or according to a proxy form.



Proxies must be received by the Company or Computershare A/S no later than on Thursday, 24 April

2025 at 11:59 p.m. (Danish time).



Admission cards, voting cards and record date



The right to attend and vote at the general meeting is granted to shareholders who are recorded in the

register of shareholders no later than one week prior to the holding of the general meeting (the "Record

Date"), or shareholders who no later than on this date have notified and substantiated the acquisition

of shares with the purpose of being recorded in the Company's register of shareholders. Shareholders,

or shareholders' proxies, must request for admission cards no later than on Thursday, 24 April 2025 at

11:59 p.m. (Danish time).



Admission cards for the annual general meeting will be sent electronically by email to the email address

stated in the PSN shareholders portal at registration. The admission card must be presented at the

general meeting either electronically on a smartphone/tablet or in printed form.



Shareholders having requested admission cards without specifying their email address may pick up

their admission cards at the entrance to the general meeting upon presentation of a valid ID.



Voting cards will be handed out at the access control at the general meeting.



The Record Date is Monday, 21 April 2025.



Questions from the shareholders



Submissions prior to the general meeting



Should shareholders have submissions to individual items on the agenda, they are encouraged to send

these before the general meeting is held to ease the holding of the general meeting.



Submissions and questions may be sent per email to parkstreet@parkstreet.dk no later than on Thursday, 24 April 2025 at 11:59 p.m. (Danish Time).



Submissions at the general meeting



After the presentation of each item on the agenda it will be possible to submit questions and discuss

the proposals.



The management will, on the request of any shareholder, disclose any information available on matters

of importance to the assessment of the annual report or the Company's general position, to the extent

this may happen without any significant detrimental effect on the Company.



Share capital and voting rights



The Company's share capital amounts to a nominal value of DKK 57,175,572, divided into DKK

12,827,637 class A-shares of DKK 1.00 each or multiples thereof and DKK 44,347,935 class B-shares

of DKK 1.00 or multiples thereof. Each share of DKK 1.00 carries one vote.



Thus, the class A-shares and the class B-shares carry the same voting rights.



The Company holds 1,629,459 class A treasury shares and 12,164,865 class B treasury shares as at

the date of the notice convening the general meeting. Voting rights cannot be exercised in relation to

these treasury shares.



Hence, the total number of voting rights of the Company that may be exercised at the general meeting

amounts to 43,381,248.





Copenhagen, 4 April 2025

Park Street A/S

board of directors

